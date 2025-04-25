iPhone Camera App Pearla Now Features Pro Camera Log Profiles

Jeremy Gray

A smartphone displaying a camera app interface, showing a video recording of a cityscape with buildings, a river, and boats, along with camera controls and a recording timer on screen.

iPhone camera app Pearla has been updated to version 2.2, adding powerful new video capabilities and features, including Log video recording to go along with the app’s acclaimed Log still photography features.

With version 2.2, Pearla aims to be an all-encompassing mobile imaging tool for enthusiast and professional-level photographers and videographers. The app’s unique imaging pipeline works directly with the iPhone’s image sensors, promising superior image and video quality with a high degree of user control.

“The feedback from creators has been phenomenal. They love the control Pearla gives them, bypassing standard processing for truly unique results,” says Guy Cassidy, founder of House of Mars, the developer of Pearla. “With this update, we’re pushing the boundaries further, adding more industry-standard Log profiles that professionals rely on daily. We’re also enhancing the core experience with better image stabilization, processing, and performance.”

Pearla version 2.2 significantly expands the app’s compatibility with professional camera systems by adding seven new color spaces: Canon C-Log3, Blackmagic Design Film Gen 5, Arri LogC3, DJI D-Log, Fujifilm F-Log, Sony S-Log2, and Panasonic V-Log. Adding these color spaces allows users to better integrate iPhone footage captured using Pearla into multi-camera projects shot on full-scale dedicated video cameras.

A smartphone displays a "Log Settings" screen with options for Pearl-Log, Gamma Assist, Grain (set to Weak), Grain Strength (set to Large), and various color space transform choices such as Sony S-Log3 and ARRI LogC3.

Pearla 2.2 also adds support for Bluetooth camera grips, further improving its usability in a video workflow. The app also enables users to record video in Rec-709 with dynamic tone mapping disabled.

“Our goal is to make Pearla an indispensable tool in any creator’s kit,” Cassidy says.

“Pearla was the first app to take a purist approach to image processing on the iPhone in the acquisition stage when we launched as a photo camera. We remained committed to bringing such innovation to mobile photography and filmmaking by being the only camera app with professional color-managed workflows and open-gate video recording. Today, we’re taking that further by introducing manual dynamic tone mapping control,” Cassidy continues.

Pearla version 2.2 is available on the App Store and works with iPhone devices running iOS 17. The app is free to download and comes with a short three-day trial. However, once this trial period ends, a subscription is required to access all the app’s features. Subscriptions start at $3 per month, $10 every three months, or $25 annually.

Image credits: House of Mars

