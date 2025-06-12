iPhone Camera App Pearla Separates and Optimizes Photo and Video Workflows

Pearla, an iPhone camera app that was built to provide more manual controls and a “film emulation” experience on mobile, has released a major update today that features a completely redesigned interface and enhanced video capabilities.

The update brings the app to version 3, building on the substantial video capabilities (including log recording and support for seven color spaces) it added in version 2.2 in April and the Open Gate function it added in version 2.1 last December.

“Pearla was originally built for photographers who wanted manual controls and film emulation on iPhone,” Guy Cassidy, the founder of House of Mars and developer of Perla, says. “When we added video in version 2, it was essentially a beta preview. With Pearla III, we’ve rebuilt the entire interface and processing pipeline from the ground up to serve both photographers and filmmakers equally well.”

This latest version of Pearla adds what the company calls a “comprehensive suite” of video tools. Pearla now supports external recording, HDMI output, and anamorphic de-squeeze, including a vertical anamorphic shooting mode to go along with waveform and histogram displays.

House of Mars says the redesigned interface separates photo and video modes but allows users to easily swap between them, which it says makes optimal use of the iPhone’s screen regardless of aspect ratio.

“Separate settings for photo and video extend beyond capture to include dedicated monitoring configurations, ensuring workflows are precisely tailored to each mode,” House of Mars says.

One of Pearla’s biggest marketing points is its film emulation engine, and the company says this latest version of the app continues to deliver detailed tonal control and custom profiles modeled after classic film stocks, supported by a built-in media manager that offers direct access to files for efficient workflow management that works for both photography and filmmaking.

“We’ve always focused on innovation that pushes the iPhone beyond its expected limits – Log photography, professional color spaces, and now open gate and vertical anamorphic capture,” Cassidy says. “Pearla III represents our commitment to bringing truly unique tools to mobile creators.”

Pearla III requires iOS 18 or later and is available through a subscription that starts at $24.99 per year. The app — including this latest update — is available now on the App Store.

Image credits: House of Mars