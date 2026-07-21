Moment Action Plates Are Like a Video Game Controller for Your Camera App

Moment has updated its popular iPhone camera app, Moment Pro Camera II, with new Action Plates. The company describes Action Plates as swappable control layouts for the camera app, akin to a video game controller for the app.

Each Action Plate includes essential controls like a shutter release, camera controls, and exposure information, but each swappable layout offers a different look and feel.

“Because no single layout works for every shot. Street photography may call for a clear viewfinder. Run-and-gun video needs every control within reach. A casual walk might need little more than the shutter,” Moment explains. “Think of it like choosing a controller for a video game: pick the layout, assign the controls you use most, and leave out the ones you don’t.”

There are five different Action Plates available, each offering different levels of direct control access and various aesthetics.

The MPC-II is the “go-to” option for the widest range of situations. It has two assignable slots and adaptive controls for photo and video applications. Users can assign things like “Look” and white balance to the pair of customizable slots.

MPC-I, the “heritage” option, is inspired by the original Moment Pro Camera interface. There are two swappable styles, classic and modern, and no assignable control options. It’s straightforward.

ARC is designed to be as unobtrusive as possible. It has four assignable slots and relies more on touch to swap between and adjust settings than dedicated controls.

TECHNO is “built for speed,” per Moment. It has four assignable controls in a consistent grid and comes with light and dark styles.

Finally, SWATCH is made to be personalized. It is available exclusively to users who originally preordered the Moment Pro Camera II app and has four assignable slots and customizable colors.

Speaking of Moment Pro Camera II, it is the most popular camera app inside the App Store and costs $9.99. It promises professional-level manual camera controls, LUTs, RAW and ProRAW capture, and much more.

It also works alongside Moment’s newest mobile lenses, including the company’s anamorphic add-on lenses thanks to in-app desqueeze correction. The app promises to take full advantage of the iPhone’s built-in cameras, too.

This is as good a time as any to note that PetaPixel Members get a $15 coupon to the Moment store for their first order over $50, among many other perks and benefits.

Back to the new Action Plates, Moment Pro Camera II users can now select and customize their preferred Action Plate in the app through the Settings menu. Users can save customized plates to their profile.

Image creditsMoment