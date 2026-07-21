Moment Action Plates Are Like a Video Game Controller for Your Camera App

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Jeremy Gray
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A smartphone displaying a mountain landscape is surrounded by various camera control interface designs featuring dials, buttons, and sliders for photo settings.

Moment has updated its popular iPhone camera app, Moment Pro Camera II, with new Action Plates. The company describes Action Plates as swappable control layouts for the camera app, akin to a video game controller for the app.

Each Action Plate includes essential controls like a shutter release, camera controls, and exposure information, but each swappable layout offers a different look and feel.

“Because no single layout works for every shot. Street photography may call for a clear viewfinder. Run-and-gun video needs every control within reach. A casual walk might need little more than the shutter,” Moment explains. “Think of it like choosing a controller for a video game: pick the layout, assign the controls you use most, and leave out the ones you don’t.”

A hand holds a smartphone displaying a camera app, capturing a small bridge and greenery in an outdoor park setting with abundant sunlight.

There are five different Action Plates available, each offering different levels of direct control access and various aesthetics.

The MPC-II is the “go-to” option for the widest range of situations. It has two assignable slots and adaptive controls for photo and video applications. Users can assign things like “Look” and white balance to the pair of customizable slots.

Two black camera interface panels with various controls and photo preview, displayed on an orange background. Text below reads “MPC-II The flagship.”.

MPC-I, the “heritage” option, is inspired by the original Moment Pro Camera interface. There are two swappable styles, classic and modern, and no assignable control options. It’s straightforward.

Two black camera interface panels with control buttons and dials are shown on a dark background. The top panel highlights "EDITING" in orange. The bottom panel displays various camera settings. "The heritage." appears below.

ARC is designed to be as unobtrusive as possible. It has four assignable slots and relies more on touch to swap between and adjust settings than dedicated controls.

Two sleek, black, minimalist camera interface designs are shown on a gray background. Text below reads, "ARC For the minimalists." The top interface has labels like S, EV, NT, ISO; the lower has AWB, FVL, and other camera settings.

TECHNO is “built for speed,” per Moment. It has four assignable controls in a consistent grid and comes with light and dark styles.

Two camera control dials, one black and one silver with a red button, displayed on a red background. Text below reads “TECHNO Built for speed.”.

Finally, SWATCH is made to be personalized. It is available exclusively to users who originally preordered the Moment Pro Camera II app and has four assignable slots and customizable colors.

Two rectangular modular camera controls, one gray and one red, displayed on a gray background with the text “Built to be personalized” below and a red “SWATCH” button.

Speaking of Moment Pro Camera II, it is the most popular camera app inside the App Store and costs $9.99. It promises professional-level manual camera controls, LUTs, RAW and ProRAW capture, and much more.

It also works alongside Moment’s newest mobile lenses, including the company’s anamorphic add-on lenses thanks to in-app desqueeze correction. The app promises to take full advantage of the iPhone’s built-in cameras, too.

A row of seven different camera lenses and lens attachments, each with distinct shapes and glass elements, displayed against a plain white background.

This is as good a time as any to note that PetaPixel Members get a $15 coupon to the Moment store for their first order over $50, among many other perks and benefits.

Back to the new Action Plates, Moment Pro Camera II users can now select and customize their preferred Action Plate in the app through the Settings menu. Users can save customized plates to their profile.

Image creditsMoment

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