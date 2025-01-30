Blackmagic Camera 2.0 on Android Adds New Tablet and Phone Support

Blackmagic Design announced Blackmagic Camera for Android 2.0. The updated video camera app adds support for new Android devices, including the Samsung S25 Ultra, which added log recording this year. The app update also adds new features, functionality, and other improvements.

One of the big updates is the ability to remotely control and monitor multiple phones and tablets simultaneously. Users can set their device as the controller and change settings for all connected Blackmagic Cameras on the same Wi-Fi network. The controller device can also view all the camera’s shots in a multi view and start and stop recording of all cameras at once.

Blackmagic Camera 2.0 on Android also supports 120 and 240 frames per second recording on Sony Xperia devices and compatibility with Tilta Nucleus USB devices for lens control.

The update arrives on Android months after Blackmagic Camera 2.0 for iPhone, but it is worth considering that in the case of the iOS version, Blackmagic only needs to worry about compatibility and improvements across a very small pool of smartphones. There are many more Android smartphones on the market with diverse camera systems and features.

Beyond being available on iPhone, Blackmagic Camera also works on iPad, a feature that Blackmagic Design says Android users have been keen to get their hands on, too.

“Since we released Blackmagic Camera for iPad, customers have been asking for support on Android tablets,” says Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO. “Our engineers have been working hard to release not only support for Android tablets but also to continue adding more models of phones. It’s exciting to be able to add remote control and monitoring at the same time as adding support for Android tablets. The larger display on the tablet makes it perfect to monitor up to nine cameras in a multi view!”

The app adds digital film camera controls and operating systems to smartphones, including controls over settings like frame rate, shutter angle, white balance, and ISO, all with a touchscreen user interface based on the controls of Blackmagic’s cinema cameras. The app works with Blackmagic Cloud, allowing users to record directly to the cloud in up to 8K resolution. Blackmagic Cloud supports remote collaboration and editing across DaVinci Resolve projects.

Blackmagic Camera 2.0 is available now for free from the Google Play Store. While Blackmagic Cloud features require a paid subscription, Blackmagic Camera is entirely free.

Image credits: Blackmagic Design