Apple’s iOS 27 May Let Photographers Fully Customize the iPhone Camera App

Apple’s next iOS update could bring major changes to the Camera app, giving “professional” photographers more control and customization over how they shoot.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is planning a major redesign of the iPhone Camera app as part of broader interface changes coming to iOS 27. The report says one of the biggest updates will allow users to customize the controls — or widgets — that appear inside the Camera app.

Gurman, citing anonymous sources familiar with the plans, reports that the changes are expected to appeal to “professional” photographers and more advanced users.

Under the reported redesign, iPhone users would be able to decide which controls appear in the Camera app and where they are positioned. That includes options such as flash, exposure, timer, and image resolution settings.

Gurman’s report says Apple will still keep the existing default controls, but users running iOS 27 will also be able to switch to an “advanced” layout or build their own custom setup. Users would reportedly access these options through a new “Add Widgets” tray that slides up from the bottom of the Camera app. The widgets are said to be organized into three categories: basic, manual, and settings.

The advanced Photo mode controls will also reportedly include depth-of-field and exposure adjustments. Users will also be able to swap in controls for the timer and photo styles. The Camera app is also expected to include new built-in grid and level tools.

Another reported change involves the Camera app’s control layout. Apple is said to be moving the button that displays all available controls from the top-right corner of the interface to a new location beside the shutter button.

Gurman also reports that Apple is adding a new “Siri” mode alongside existing photo and video modes. The feature would reportedly integrate Apple’s Visual Intelligence tools, allowing users to do things such as identify plants or translate text into another language directly through the Camera app.

Apple is expected to announce iOS 27, along with updates to Siri and its other operating systems, during its Worldwide Developers Conference on June 8. According to the report, the interface changes are designed to further streamline Apple’s Liquid Glass design language, which the company introduced last year. An Apple spokesperson declined to comment on the reported plans, according to Bloomberg.

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