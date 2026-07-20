This Australian Startup Is Designing Clever Gear for Filmmakers

Australian company 3D Film Parts has unveiled two new tools aimed at making life easier for filmmakers and camera crews: a free digital camera report app called SmartLog and a proof-of-concept electronic clapperboard known as the Smart Slate P4.

Rather than focusing on traditional camera accessories, the company says its products are designed to solve practical problems encountered on real productions. According to 3D Film Parts, every product begins as a solution developed on set before being refined through feedback from filmmakers, assistant camera operators, and photographers.

SmartLog Replaces Paper Camera Reports

The first product nearing release is SmartLog, a free iPhone and iPad app that replaces traditional paper camera logs with a digital workflow.

The app allows camera assistants to record production data as they shoot, including scene and take numbers, lens information, aperture, filters, ISO, and timecode. At the end of the day, SmartLog automatically generates professional camera reports that can be exported as PDF or CSV files.

Unlike many production management apps, SmartLog will not require user accounts, subscriptions, advertisements, or an internet connection. The company says the app will remain completely free because its business is centered around hardware development rather than software.

3D Film Parts says the app is expected to arrive on the App Store within the coming week, with an Android version planned afterward.

The company is also encouraging users to submit feature requests through the app, noting that future development will be driven by feedback from working filmmakers.

Smart Slate P4 Combines Traditional Slate With Digital Tools

Alongside SmartLog, 3D Film Parts previewed its Smart Slate P4, a proof-of-concept electronic slate currently under development.

The design replaces traditional slate information with a 10.1-inch touchscreen capable of displaying live timecode along with scene and take information. The interface also includes dedicated pages for slating, take logging, a lock screen, a depth-of-field calculator, and a daylight-friendly user interface designed for use on bright outdoor productions.

Rather than announcing it as a finished product, the company describes the Smart Slate P4 as an ongoing community-driven project that will continue evolving through suggestions from filmmakers and camera crews.

Built by Filmmakers for Filmmakers

Based in Melbourne, Australia, 3D Film Parts says its products are designed by working filmmakers rather than a traditional product development team.

The company explains that every accessory begins as a practical solution to a real production challenge before being tested on set. It says the goal is to continue developing tools that address problems overlooked by larger manufacturers while incorporating feedback directly from the filmmaking community.

At this stage, SmartLog is expected to launch first, while the Smart Slate P4 remains in the prototype phase with no pricing or release date announced.

Image credits3D Film Parts