Instagram Updates Camera So You Can Film 20 Minute Reels

Instagram has introduced a series of updates to its Reels camera, including the ability to record videos up to 20 minutes long.

Instagram announced the updates on its @design account, saying the changes to the Reels camera are intended to make it easier for people to shoot and edit clips directly in the app.

“Get ready for your close-up: our Reels Camera is easier to use and better than ever! The Instagram Design Team has been hard at work addressing your feedback and identifying key areas for improvement, in collaboration with our product and research teams,” the company writes. “From customizable touch-ups to longer Reels, our new camera has better usability and new features to help you create your next Reel.”

The most significant update is the extension of the Reels camera’s maximum recording time to 20 minutes. Instagram says the longer window “allows for more creative freedom and longer storytelling,” giving users the option to capture extended footage without relying on external editing tools or splitting content into multiple clips. The upgrade applies directly within the Reels camera, allowing longer videos to be recorded entirely in-stream.

Alongside the increased recording time, Instagram has introduced other features to the Reels camera aimed at simplifying the editing process. A dedicated “Undo” option has been added, allowing users to quickly remove the most recent clip in a multi-clip project. The company says this feature was created in response to user feedback, making it easier to adjust sequences without having to restart the entire edit.

Other camera improvements include an updated green screen feature designed to reduce flickering and provide a more stable filming experience. Instagram has also upgraded its “touch up” controls by adding an adjustable slider. This lets users set the level of enhancement applied to their videos.

“You asked for more control over touch up. Now you can adjust the intensity to subtly enhance how you look — no more over-processed selfies!” Instagram write.

However, while the 20-minute Reels option offers more flexibility for users, Social Media Today points out that creators may still want to weigh whether longer clips are worthwhile. According to the publication, Instagram has repeatedly said that it prioritizes recommending Reels under three minutes. Longer videos can be posted, but they are less likely to be widely distributed, as the platform continues to focus on short-form content that drives the most engagement.

Image credits: Header photo licensed via Depositphotos.