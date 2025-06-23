Clever Color Filter for Video Changes Color in Real-Time

Independent filmmaker and designer Bryce Zimmerman has announced the release of a new piece of in-camera effects gear, the VariColour Filter Tray, hereafter referred to as “VariColor.” It is a low-cost, DIY-inspired tool for cinematographers looking to experiment with color and contrast directly on set for visual results in real-time, all without AI.

From Creative Challenge to Product

The VariColor Filter Tray, is the result of several years of prototyping and hands-on development. Initially conceived during the production of a low-budget feature film, the device was born from a creative challenge. Toronto-based filmmaker and designer Bryce Zimmerman was attempting to achieve a character’s altered point-of-view under the influence of a fictional drug, using in-camera techniques. Commercial tools capable of producing the desired effect were either prohibitively expensive or unavailable, prompting Zimmerman to build a solution from scratch.

A Tool for Real-Time Visual Experimentation

“The first version of the VariColor was held together with Velcro and Sintra board. It was clunky, but it worked, and it sparked something in me,” Zimmerman said in the product’s official announcement.

That early version evolved through years of iteration. Zimmerman taught himself CAD software, 3D printing, and electronics design in pursuit of a more refined version. The current product is a slim, edge-lit tray that fits into a standard 4×5.65-inch matte box setup, occupying the space of three filter trays. It accepts most diffusion or effects filters up to 4.5 millimeters thick and allows filmmakers to manipulate color, contrast, and visual distortions in real-time without relying on digital post-processing.

Build and Technical Specifications

Constructed from PLA bioplastic reinforced with carbon fiber, the VariColor Filter Tray is designed for rigidity and reduced weight, making it suitable for demanding on-set use. It accommodates standard 4×5.65-inch filters up to 4.5 mm thick and includes MOSS FlexLED strips with a high CRI rating of 95+, ensuring color accuracy and flicker-free performance for cinema applications. The device draws approximately 9 watts of power and operates via a standard 12V DC D-tap connection. Zimmerman has incorporated durable push-lock connectors for quick setup and breakdown, and the tray has been tested to fit within Arri LMB matte boxes while leaving room for two additional filters. These features make the VariColorr a practical tool for real-time visual experimentation in both independent and professional workflows.

Supporting Independent Filmmakers

According to Zimmerman, the VariColor’s versatility depends on the type of filter inserted, making it a flexible tool for both stylized cinematography and subtle visual enhancements. Its edge-lighting design creates responsive interactions with filters, enabling on-set adjustments that might otherwise be difficult or impossible to achieve in post.

Though modest in appearance, the product reflects a broader trend among independent filmmakers seeking more hands-on control over their visual storytelling tools. Zimmerman’s YouTube channel, features demonstrations of the VariColor in action and documents the development process behind the tool including the addition of wireless and app controls.

Zimmerman Cinema Products, the boutique shop behind the release, focuses on developing gear for filmmakers operating outside the studio system. Its offerings cater to those who value practical, cost-effective tools over proprietary or software-heavy workflows.

Whether or not the VariColor finds widespread adoption, its origin story, a filmmaker building the tool he couldn’t buy, illustrates the continuing role of do-it-yourself innovation in modern cinematography.

Pricing and Availability

The Zimmerman Cinema Products VariColor Filter Tray is currently available for pre-order starting at $285, with shipping expected to begin in mid-July. While its long-term market impact remains to be seen, the product reinforces a growing space in the industry for creator-built solutions that prioritize experimentation and accessibility.

Image credits: Zimmerman Cinema Products