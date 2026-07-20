Godox’s New Lux Junior II Flash Is Stylish and Flexible

Godox has announced the Lux Junior II, an updated version of its retro-inspired compact flash that introduces a new dual-axis design for more flexible bounce flash photography in both horizontal and vertical orientations.

The compact flash also adds TTL metering, a built-in rechargeable battery, wireless receiver functionality, and a hybrid hot shoe designed to support multiple camera systems.

Available in two versions, the standard Lux Junior II features a hybrid hot shoe compatible with Canon, Nikon, Fujifilm, OM System, and Panasonic cameras, while the Lux Junior II S is designed specifically for Sony cameras. Designed for both digital and film photographers, the flash combines vintage styling with modern lighting features in a compact package.

Designed for Digital and Film Photography

One of the Lux Junior II’s standout features is its ability to support both modern digital cameras and traditional film cameras.

For digital photographers, the flash adds TTL automatic exposure alongside manual and multi-flash modes. Film photographers can continue using the flash’s AUTO mode, which relies on an integrated metering sensor to automatically adjust flash output based on the camera’s ISO and aperture settings. The flash also includes a 2.5-millimeter sync port for compatibility with select film cameras equipped with PC sync connections.

Godox says the updated flash is suited for street photography, documentary work, portraits, and everyday photography.

Dual-Axis Bounce Design

The Lux Junior II introduces a new dual-axis rotating design that makes it easier to bounce light in both horizontal and vertical shooting orientations.

The flash body rotates up to 180 degrees, while the flash head tilts upward to 90 degrees with multiple locking positions for bounce flash photography. The design allows photographers to maintain consistent lighting regardless of camera orientation.

To further expand creative options, Godox includes magnetic color accessories consisting of one full orange filter, one half orange filter, and a magnetic diffuser. Additional magnetic filter kits will also be available separately.













Wireless Control and Rechargeable Battery

Unlike the original Lux Junior, the new model features a built-in 2.4 gigahertz wireless receiver compatible with the Godox X wireless ecosystem, allowing photographers to trigger the flash remotely in multi-light setups using an optional Godox transmitter.

The flash functions only as a receiver and cannot act as a wireless transmitter for other Godox flashes.

Power now comes from an integrated 7.4-volt, 700 milliamp-hour rechargeable lithium battery charged over USB-C. Godox says the battery delivers approximately 400 full-power flashes per charge with recycle times as fast as 1.5 seconds.

Additional features include high-speed sync up to 1/8,000 second, front and rear curtain synchronization, flash exposure compensation from -3 to +3 EV, manual power adjustment from full power to 1/128 power, and flash durations ranging from 1/1,000 to 1/30,000 second.

Sony users also gain support for global shutter synchronization on compatible cameras.

Compact Retro Styling

Despite its expanded feature set, the Lux Junior II retains the retro styling that made the original popular.

The flash features a flat-folding design for easy storage and portability, weighing just 5.4 ounces (153 grams). Godox says the compact form factor makes it easy to carry as an everyday flash while preserving the classic appearance favored by both digital and film photographers.

Pricing and Availability

The Godox Lux Junior II and Lux Junior II S are available to pre-order for $79, with the company noting that regional pricing may vary depending on local taxes and import duties.

Image creditsGodox