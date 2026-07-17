The Inspiring Winners of the 41st AOP Student Photography Awards

The Association of Photographers (AOP) has announced the winners of its annual Student Awards.

The annual competition celebrates the best photographic works created by students across 21 different photography courses in the United Kingdom, ranging from Higher National Diploma (HND) to Master’s programs.

In this year’s contest, the 41st edition of the AOP’s Student Awards, photographers competed in three categories: People, Places, and Things. In each category, there are Gold and Silver winners, plus one overall winner.

Best in Show

The Best in Show winner this year is Rupert Allen, a BA student in Photojournalism and Documentary Photography at the University of Gloucestershire, for his series, Church of Coal.

“All three judges were really taken with the narrative maturity and sensitivity of this series,” competition judge Eleanor Harrison says of Allen’s Best of Show-winning series. “It was a glorious use of black and white imagery for true visual storytelling.”

For his award-winning documentary project, Allen utilized large-format cameras to capture portraits of coal miners, both active and retired, at the last working drift colliery in Western Europe, located in South Wales.

For his victory, Allen receives a Fujifilm prize kit worth £2,500, plus an annual subscription to Capture One Studio.

“Fujifilm is delighted to support the next generation of photographers through AOP’s Student Awards in 2026,” says Lauren Drage, Marketing Manager, Fujifilm Electronic Imaging. “We believe in nurturing creativity and innovation in the field of photography and imaging, and look forward to seeing the incredible talent that emerges from this competition.”

“In collaboration with the National Union of Miners (NUM) in Pontypridd, and the National Museum Wales, this project has taken me across South Wales, in search of answers to my question: What happened to the miners; what happened to the collieries; and how have they adapted in the 21st century.

“Hearing their stories, and documenting them as they are now, has allowed me a glimpse into the real people and places, to understand what really happened and what a select few have done to overcome the crisis that rocked much of industrial Britain.

“As with their age now, there is not much time left before these people fade into obscurity and out of the public mind, much like the ruins of the halls and mines they once worked.”

Category Winners

Rupert Allen also won the People category. Anthony Porter, a BA (Hons) student in Professional Photography at Edinburgh College, took home Silver.

In the Places category, photographer Lorena Bujalance Jimenez, an HND Photography student at the City of Glasgow College, took top honors.

Gemma McNaughton, a BA student in Professional Photography at Edinburgh College, finished runner-up.

Finally, Media and Communications student Ed Butty from the University of Leeds won gold in the Things category.

BA Photography student Megan Dickson from Norwich University of the Arts finished runner-up.

Additional Finalists

Why the AOP Student Awards Matter So Much

“Our annual AOP Student Awards are acknowledged as an industry standard for identifying the next generation of talent,” says Isabelle Doran, CEO of The AOP. “This year our professional judges have had a herculean task whittling down the finalists for our 2026 AOP Student Awards, and I’m genuinely impressed with their selection of still and moving images.

“Whether it’s people, places or things as the categories, the undiluted visual perspectives from this year’s finalists shows confidence and consideration for the subject matters they’ve photographed; some challenging our perspectives, others celebrating authenticity. We are looking forward to celebrating their achievements and look forward to seeing where they head.”

Image creditsThe AOP Student Awards. Individual photographers are credited in the image captions.