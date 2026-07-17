The Inspiring Winners of the 41st AOP Student Photography Awards

Jeremy Gray
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A white bird with a long yellow beak, a dirty miner in work gear, and a hand reaching out of a manhole on a city street.

The Association of Photographers (AOP) has announced the winners of its annual Student Awards.

The annual competition celebrates the best photographic works created by students across 21 different photography courses in the United Kingdom, ranging from Higher National Diploma (HND) to Master’s programs.

 In this year’s contest, the 41st edition of the AOP’s Student Awards, photographers competed in three categories: People, Places, and Things. In each category, there are Gold and Silver winners, plus one overall winner.

Best in Show

The Best in Show winner this year is Rupert Allen, a BA student in Photojournalism and Documentary Photography at the University of Gloucestershire, for his series, Church of Coal.

A miner wearing a headlamp and dirty work clothes stands outdoors, his face and jacket smeared with dirt. The background shows blurred vegetation and hills, suggesting a rugged, outdoor environment.
From the series Church of Coal by Rupert Allen — Best in Show | The AOP Student Awards
An older man with a serious expression leans against a rough, graffiti-marked wall in a dimly lit, abandoned building, with some ivy growing nearby. The image is in black and white.
From the series Church of Coal by Rupert Allen — Best in Show | The AOP Student Awards

“All three judges were really taken with the narrative maturity and sensitivity of this series,” competition judge Eleanor Harrison says of Allen’s Best of Show-winning series. “It was a glorious use of black and white imagery for true visual storytelling.”

For his award-winning documentary project, Allen utilized large-format cameras to capture portraits of coal miners, both active and retired, at the last working drift colliery in Western Europe, located in South Wales.

For his victory, Allen receives a Fujifilm prize kit worth £2,500, plus an annual subscription to Capture One Studio.

“Fujifilm is delighted to support the next generation of photographers through AOP’s Student Awards in 2026,” says Lauren Drage, Marketing Manager, Fujifilm Electronic Imaging. “We believe in nurturing creativity and innovation in the field of photography and imaging, and look forward to seeing the incredible talent that emerges from this competition.”

“In collaboration with the National Union of Miners (NUM) in Pontypridd, and the National Museum Wales, this project has taken me across South Wales, in search of answers to my question: What happened to the miners; what happened to the collieries; and how have they adapted in the 21st century.

Three miners wearing helmets and work jackets, with serious expressions and dirt on their faces, stand together in a dimly lit setting. The man in front holds a flashlight and looks directly at the camera.
From the series Church of Coal by Rupert Allen — Best in Show | The AOP Student Awards
An older man in a leather jacket and wide-brimmed hat stands outdoors, looking serious. Industrial buildings and structures appear in the background under a bright sky.
From the series Church of Coal by Rupert Allen — Best in Show | The AOP Student Awards

“Hearing their stories, and documenting them as they are now, has allowed me a glimpse into the real people and places, to understand what really happened and what a select few have done to overcome the crisis that rocked much of industrial Britain.

“As with their age now, there is not much time left before these people fade into obscurity and out of the public mind, much like the ruins of the halls and mines they once worked.”

Category Winners

Rupert Allen also won the People category. Anthony Porter, a BA (Hons) student in Professional Photography at Edinburgh College, took home Silver.

A man in a green tracksuit stands on a wooden floor, casting a shadow that resembles a wheelchair against a blank wall.
From the series Seeing the Unseen by Anthony Porter — Silver Winner | The AOP Student Awards

In the Places category, photographer Lorena Bujalance Jimenez, an HND Photography student at the City of Glasgow College, took top honors.

A white swan rests in a nest surrounded by trash and litter, including cans, plastic bags, and food containers, in a polluted outdoor environment.
Swan Lake by Lorena Bujalance Jimenez — Gold Winner | The AOP Student Awards

Gemma McNaughton, a BA student in Professional Photography at Edinburgh College, finished runner-up.

Two people bend forward over a metal railing in an outdoor alleyway between buildings, with their arms hanging down and heads lowered. Moss and stones cover the ground around them.
From the series Against the Grain by Gemma McNaughton — Silver Winner | The AOP Student Awards

Finally, Media and Communications student Ed Butty from the University of Leeds won gold in the Things category.

A hand reaches out of an open manhole cover in a city street next to a parked black vehicle, while a person stands nearby.
From the series Looking Down by Ed Butty — Gold Winner | The AOP Student Awards

BA Photography student Megan Dickson from Norwich University of the Arts finished runner-up.

A falcon wearing a leather hood perches on a gloved hand against a dark wooden background. The glove is green with brown trim and a tassel, and the handler's arm is covered in a patterned sleeve.
Falcon on Fist by Megan Dickson | The AOP Student Awards

Additional Finalists

Dried poppy seed heads with stems stand in a misty, ethereal setting, surrounded by swirling fog or smoke, creating a dreamy, otherworldly atmosphere.
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Mariam Yaqub

Why the AOP Student Awards Matter So Much

“Our annual AOP Student Awards are acknowledged as an industry standard for identifying the next generation of talent,” says Isabelle Doran, CEO of The AOP. “This year our professional judges have had a herculean task whittling down the finalists for our 2026 AOP Student Awards, and I’m genuinely impressed with their selection of still and moving images.

“Whether it’s people, places or things as the categories, the undiluted visual perspectives from this year’s finalists shows confidence and consideration for the subject matters they’ve photographed; some challenging our perspectives, others celebrating authenticity. We are looking forward to celebrating their achievements and look forward to seeing where they head.”

Image creditsThe AOP Student Awards. Individual photographers are credited in the image captions.

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