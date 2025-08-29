The Finalists of the AOP Photography Awards 2025

The UK-based Association of Photographers (AOP) has announced the finalists for its 40th Photography Awards.

The AOP is a professional trade association based in London that advocates and acts as a directory for photographers.

2025 marks the 40th anniversary of the AOP Photography Awards, celebrating excellence in the creative photography and image-making industry.

Sponsored by MPB, this year’s headline sponsor, the awards focus on human creativity and professional practice. The Gold and Silver winners will be announced live at the AOP Annual Showcase event in London on October 9, 2025, where, alongside selected finalists, the winning entries will also be exhibited.

“Given the plethora of photography awards across our industry today, it’s even more special that the AOP Photography Awards has stood the test of time, celebrating 40 years of professional practice, in which we have seen many photographic styles and trends come and go over four decades,” says Isabelle Doran, CEO of the Association of Photographers.

“It’s both positive and rewarding to see the continuation of visual rigour from this year’s finalists’ entries, from profound realism to highly conceptual imagery, each sharing a multitude of facets spanning the lives humans lead, whether captured in the format of stills or moving images.”

The 40th AOP Photography Awards comprises ten individual subject categories, plus additional awards for Best Commissioned, Best Personal, and Best Moving work which are considered by key industry figures from all the selected finalists.

These professional Awards are open to all AOP accredited photographer and assisting photographer members. As in previous years, stills, moving image, and innovation can be entered into each category. All still and moving images have been created by a human creative or published as new from January 2024, with the exception of the Project category, which has no date limitation but must be a proven ongoing project.

The award categories are: Documentary, Environment, Fashion and Beauty, Food and Drink, Lifestyle, Portrait, Spaces, Still Life and Object, and Project.

The full gallery is on the AOP website.