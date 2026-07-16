The World’s Most Important Photo Show Returns to Japan in February

The Camera and Imaging Products Association (CIPA) has announced that the admission-free CP+ Camera and Photo Imaging Show is returning to the Pacifico Yokohama event center and will run for four days from Thursday, February 25 to Sunday, February 28, 2027.

CP+ is not only one of the world’s largest exhibitions for photography brands, it has also become the most important international show after Photokina collapsed in 2020. CP+ has grown in size year-over-year since then, with the 2026 show bringing a record 149 corporations and organizations and 58,329 in-person visitors.

Visitors under 40 accounted for approximately 40% of all attendees, with the female demographic reaching a record 22.4%. CP+ says that this demonstrates that the event has evolved into a festival that broadly attracts photography and videography enthusiasts, transcending its traditional appeal to professionals and core camera fans. A full breakdown of the demographics from the 2026 show can be found in PetaPixel‘s previous coverage.

“At CP+2027, we are committed to delivering programs that capture the latest trends in the ever-expanding imaging market, ensuring we attract a wide and diverse range of audience,” the CP+ management team says.

“Our diverse lineup of programs includes practical insights for video and film creators, organizer-led main-stage sessions featuring renowned photographers and creators, projects supporting photographic expression and artistic creation, as well as exhibitions and interactive workshops for families and casual enthusiasts alike. We invite you to be part of the evolved CP+ and experience a powerful platform to directly connect with a wider, more diverse target audience.”

The CP+ Camera and Photo Imaging Show will kick off on Thursday, February 25 at 10 AM and will be open from February 25 through February 27 until 6 PM. February 28, the last day of the show, the venue will close at 5 PM.

As in previous years, CP+ is free to attend, but it will require pre-registration, which CP+ intends to open in early December 2026.

For Exhibitors

For brands looking to exhibit at the CP+ show this coming year, CIPA is now accepting applications. Continuing its tradition from previous years, the CP+ management team is retaining the accessible “Budget Plan” while adding to it with a new “Early Bird Plan.” Until September 30, 2026, exhibitors who sign up will get a 50% discount on floor space.

“For corporate exhibitors, the event presents a premier opportunity to elevate global brand recognition, engage directly with users, and gain genuine feedback. CP+ serves as a highly effective platform for cultivating new user segments and conducting direct marketing activities,” CP+ says.

Applications for standard exhibition packages close on September 30, while the deadline for the Budget Plan and Early Bird Plan is August 31. Exhibitors can still apply for space after these deadlines pass, but there won’t be any discounts and space isn’t guaranteed.

Image creditsCIPA/CP+