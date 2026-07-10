Falcam’s Hasselblad X2D Cage Offers Protection and a Secret AirTag Compartment

Kate Garibaldi

A Hasselblad camera rests on green moss inside a hollow log, showing its lens and controls clearly in a natural outdoor setting.

Falcam has announced a new camera cage for the Hasselblad X2D and X2D II that aims to do more than simply add accessory mounting points. Designed specifically for Hasselblad’s medium format cameras, the new cage focuses on protecting the camera while preserving its minimalist design and improving day-to-day workflow.

Unlike traditional camera cages that can significantly change a camera’s feel, Falcam says its “Native Guardian” design was created to complement the X2D’s original aesthetics while maintaining access to all buttons, ports, the battery, and the memory card slot.

Two modern digital cameras are displayed on a dark surface, one showing the lens and front controls, the other showing the rear touchscreen and viewfinder. Both are sleek, black, and compact, with textured grips and orange shutter buttons.

Close-up of hands holding a Hasselblad medium format camera, focusing on the lens and controls. The person is wearing a brown jacket.

Buy the Falcam Camera Cage for Hasselblad X2D/X2D II new on B&HBuy the Falcam Camera Cage for Hasselblad X2D/X2D II used on KEH.com

Designed Specifically for the Hasselblad X2D

The cage is precision machined from 6061 aluminum alloy and features a hard-anodized finish that Falcam says provides increased durability and scratch resistance. According to the company, the protective oxide layer is three times thicker than that found on many conventional camera cages.

Its lay-flat design includes raised rails around the rear display to help prevent scratches when placing the camera screen-down. Falcam also says the cage remains stable when resting on flat surfaces, even with XCD 28, 38, or 55 millimeter lenses attached.

Despite the added protection, the cage retains full access to the camera’s controls, battery compartment, ports, and memory card slot. A slide-open side panel allows users to access shutter release cables and memory cards without removing the cage.

Built for Faster Shooting Workflows

Beyond protecting the camera, the cage incorporates several workflow-focused features. An integrated Arca-Swiss compatible baseplate allows photographers to move directly between handheld shooting and compatible tripod heads without attaching a separate quick-release plate.

A removable L-plate is also included for quickly switching between horizontal and vertical compositions. The plate can be adjusted without tools using an integrated thumbscrew.

For photographers using technical or adapted lenses, Falcam has also added CMOS alignment marks to the baseplate and L-plate to assist with precise positioning, along with a reference mark on the side of the cage for shift and adapter lens alignment.

Collage showing camera accessories: anti-theft system, tripod mounts, and camera plates. Features listed include Scandinavian design, AirTag compatibility, and alignment marks. Cameras shown horizontally, vertically, and worn on a strap.

Hidden AirTag Storage Adds Security

One of the cage’s more unusual features is a concealed compartment designed to house an optional Apple AirTag. The compartment is secured using a proprietary Y-type security screw intended to make the tracker more difficult to remove without the included tool.

The cage also includes five integrated strap attachment points compatible with shoulder and wrist straps up to 0.5 inches (1.3 centimeters) wide, providing multiple carrying configurations while helping reduce the risk of the straps rubbing against the camera body.

A black protective camera cage attached to a medium-format camera with a 28mm lens. The cage surrounds the camera, providing extra mounting points and protection.

Pricing and Availability

The Falcam Camera Cage for the Hasselblad X2D and X2D II is available now for $349. It includes an integrated Arca-Swiss compatible baseplate, a removable L-plate, and a concealed compartment for an optional Apple AirTag.

Buy the Falcam Camera Cage for Hasselblad X2D/X2D II new on B&HBuy the Falcam Camera Cage for Hasselblad X2D/X2D II used on KEH.com

Image creditsFalcam

,
, , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.

Love PetaPixel? Go Premium.

PetaPixel is the world’s largest independent photography publication and we’re only able to continue our work with your help. Become a PetaPixel Member now and support our mission to bring you regular, high-quality reviews, features, news, and more.

  • Remove banner ads
  • Gain access to full-resolution RAW and JPEG Sample Galleries
  • Get 5% off orders from KEH.com
  • Get a $15 coupon to spend at Moment
  • Get 10% off lighting equipment from FJ Westcott
  • Get 10% off film development, scanning, and printing from Blue Moon Camera and Machine

Related Articles
Hasselblad XCD 90mm f/2.5 V Hasselblad XCD 90mm f/2.5 V Finally Releases, X2D 100C Gets Face AF
A Hasselblad camera is positioned on a moss-covered rock outdoors against a foggy, mountainous backdrop. The camera's design is sleek and modern, featuring a large lens and branding that reads "Hasselblad." The setting gives a rugged and natural feel. Hasselblad’s Tundra-Inspired ‘Earth Explorer’ X2D 100C Kit is Beautiful
Hasselblad 907X and CFV 100C digital back Hasselblad’s Modular 907X Camera and 100MP CFV 100C Digital Back Revive Vintage Camera Gear
Hasselblad 907X CFV 100C Review: Vintage Soul, Modern Image Quality
Discussion