Falcam’s Hasselblad X2D Cage Offers Protection and a Secret AirTag Compartment

Falcam has announced a new camera cage for the Hasselblad X2D and X2D II that aims to do more than simply add accessory mounting points. Designed specifically for Hasselblad’s medium format cameras, the new cage focuses on protecting the camera while preserving its minimalist design and improving day-to-day workflow.

Unlike traditional camera cages that can significantly change a camera’s feel, Falcam says its “Native Guardian” design was created to complement the X2D’s original aesthetics while maintaining access to all buttons, ports, the battery, and the memory card slot.

Designed Specifically for the Hasselblad X2D

The cage is precision machined from 6061 aluminum alloy and features a hard-anodized finish that Falcam says provides increased durability and scratch resistance. According to the company, the protective oxide layer is three times thicker than that found on many conventional camera cages.

Its lay-flat design includes raised rails around the rear display to help prevent scratches when placing the camera screen-down. Falcam also says the cage remains stable when resting on flat surfaces, even with XCD 28, 38, or 55 millimeter lenses attached.

Despite the added protection, the cage retains full access to the camera’s controls, battery compartment, ports, and memory card slot. A slide-open side panel allows users to access shutter release cables and memory cards without removing the cage.

Built for Faster Shooting Workflows

Beyond protecting the camera, the cage incorporates several workflow-focused features. An integrated Arca-Swiss compatible baseplate allows photographers to move directly between handheld shooting and compatible tripod heads without attaching a separate quick-release plate.

A removable L-plate is also included for quickly switching between horizontal and vertical compositions. The plate can be adjusted without tools using an integrated thumbscrew.

For photographers using technical or adapted lenses, Falcam has also added CMOS alignment marks to the baseplate and L-plate to assist with precise positioning, along with a reference mark on the side of the cage for shift and adapter lens alignment.

Hidden AirTag Storage Adds Security

One of the cage’s more unusual features is a concealed compartment designed to house an optional Apple AirTag. The compartment is secured using a proprietary Y-type security screw intended to make the tracker more difficult to remove without the included tool.

The cage also includes five integrated strap attachment points compatible with shoulder and wrist straps up to 0.5 inches (1.3 centimeters) wide, providing multiple carrying configurations while helping reduce the risk of the straps rubbing against the camera body.

Pricing and Availability

The Falcam Camera Cage for the Hasselblad X2D and X2D II is available now for $349. It includes an integrated Arca-Swiss compatible baseplate, a removable L-plate, and a concealed compartment for an optional Apple AirTag.

Image creditsFalcam