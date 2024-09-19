Hasselblad’s Tundra-Inspired ‘Earth Explorer’ X2D 100C Kit is Beautiful

Hasselblad’s new X2D 100C Earth Explorer Limited Edition kit gives the Swedish company’s 100-megapixel medium-format camera an adventure-ready facelift inspired by Nordic landscapes.

The X2D 100C Earth Explorer is a unique kit limited to 1,000 units worldwide. The primary difference between this limited edition camera and the standard X2D 100C is the Earth Explorer’s Tundra Brown exterior.

“Tundra Brown, a hue native to Hasselblad’s homeland, stands out among the captivating spectrum of colours found in the natural world,” Hasselblad explains. The company adds that thanks to the Hasselblad Natural Color Solution (HNCS), the camera doesn’t just look the part; it also expertly and accurately depicts the varying shades of the Nordic tundra and other landscapes.

Each camera includes a laser-engraved “Earth Explorer” badge and a unique serial number from 0001 to 1000 on the camera’s side. The camera also features a unique “Earth Explorer” start-up screen.

Alongside the Tundra Brown camera body, the Earth Explorer Limited Edition includes an XCD 55mm f/2.5 V lens, a limited-edition kit camera strap, an ultraviolet filter (UV) for the lens, an X System battery charging hub, and a pair of batteries. The limited edition strap is made from recycled plastics interlaced with typical weaving.

“These accessories provide users everything they need to embark on their next great adventure right away,” says Hasselblad.

Other than the appearance and the distinct accessories, this is very much an X2D 100C camera, meaning it features a backside-illuminated 100-megapixel 43.8 x 32.9-millimeter medium-format CMOS image sensor, 16-bit RAW recording, five-axis in-body image stabilization, built-in 1TB SSD, and a large 3.6-inch touchscreen.

Pricing and Availability

The Hasselblad X2D 100C Earth Explorer Limited Edition kit is priced at $13,999 and is now available to purchase through select authorized retailers. For reference, the standard X2D 100C body is $8,199, while the XCD 55mm f/2.5 lens, which offers a 43mm equivalent focal length, is $3,699. This combo is $11,989. Of course, the Earth Explorer kit includes additional accessories. Still, photographers will pay a premium to get the beautiful brown camera, as is par for the course with limited edition cameras.

Image credits: Hasselblad