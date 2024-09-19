Hasselblad’s Tundra-Inspired ‘Earth Explorer’ X2D 100C Kit is Beautiful

A Hasselblad camera is positioned on a moss-covered rock outdoors against a foggy, mountainous backdrop. The camera's design is sleek and modern, featuring a large lens and branding that reads "Hasselblad." The setting gives a rugged and natural feel.

Hasselblad’s new X2D 100C Earth Explorer Limited Edition kit gives the Swedish company’s 100-megapixel medium-format camera an adventure-ready facelift inspired by Nordic landscapes.

The X2D 100C Earth Explorer is a unique kit limited to 1,000 units worldwide. The primary difference between this limited edition camera and the standard X2D 100C is the Earth Explorer’s Tundra Brown exterior.

A Hasselblad digital camera with a 55mm lens is placed on a moss-covered rocky surface. The camera has a rugged, matte green and black exterior, designed for outdoor use.

“Tundra Brown, a hue native to Hasselblad’s homeland, stands out among the captivating spectrum of colours found in the natural world,” Hasselblad explains. The company adds that thanks to the Hasselblad Natural Color Solution (HNCS), the camera doesn’t just look the part; it also expertly and accurately depicts the varying shades of the Nordic tundra and other landscapes.

Close-up of a camera lens with intricate detailing, engraved with the text "EARTH EXPLORER 0001" in orange, and featuring a "H" logo above the text. The background is dark, highlighting the professional, high-end design of the camera.
Each ‘Earth Explorer’ X2D 100C has a unique serial code on its side, similar to many other limited-edition cameras.

Each camera includes a laser-engraved “Earth Explorer” badge and a unique serial number from 0001 to 1000 on the camera’s side. The camera also features a unique “Earth Explorer” start-up screen.

Close-up view of a digital camera displaying a logo reading "Earth Explorer Limited Edition" with a mountain graphic on its screen. The camera has a flip-out screen and a rugged design with visible control buttons and dials. The hashtag "#HASSELBLAD" is at the bottom of the screen.
The X2D 100C ‘Earth Explorer’ has a unique start-up screen

Alongside the Tundra Brown camera body, the Earth Explorer Limited Edition includes an XCD 55mm f/2.5 V lens, a limited-edition kit camera strap, an ultraviolet filter (UV) for the lens, an X System battery charging hub, and a pair of batteries. The limited edition strap is made from recycled plastics interlaced with typical weaving.

A close-up of a black camera strap with the word "Hasselblad" embroidered in white, lying on a patch of green moss. Blurred background shows a camera attached to the strap.

“These accessories provide users everything they need to embark on their next great adventure right away,” says Hasselblad.

Other than the appearance and the distinct accessories, this is very much an X2D 100C camera, meaning it features a backside-illuminated 100-megapixel 43.8 x 32.9-millimeter medium-format CMOS image sensor, 16-bit RAW recording, five-axis in-body image stabilization, built-in 1TB SSD, and a large 3.6-inch touchscreen.

A medium format camera features an olive green and black body with a digital display that is tiltable. The lens is marked "55" and has detailed focus and zoom settings. The camera has a viewfinder and several control buttons for adjusting settings.

Pricing and Availability

The Hasselblad X2D 100C Earth Explorer Limited Edition kit is priced at $13,999 and is now available to purchase through select authorized retailers. For reference, the standard X2D 100C body is $8,199, while the XCD 55mm f/2.5 lens, which offers a 43mm equivalent focal length, is $3,699. This combo is $11,989. Of course, the Earth Explorer kit includes additional accessories. Still, photographers will pay a premium to get the beautiful brown camera, as is par for the course with limited edition cameras.

