Oberwerth’s Leather D-Lux 8 Case Keeps It Safe, But Always Ready

Oberwerth has announced an “ever-ready” case for the Leica D-Lux 8. It perfectly fits over the camera to keep it padded and secure, but leaves access to the ports and quickly opens so important moments aren’t missed.

Ever-ready cases describe camera protectors that snugly fit over the entire body but are meant to be carried with the camera and can be opened quickly to facilitate photography at a moment’s notice. They are typically made for specific camera bodies, such as Fujifilm’s case for the X100 VI, since they have to be custom molded.

“While classic ever-ready cases primarily stood for permanent protection and quick readiness, Oberwerth has consistently developed this concept further to meet the needs of today’s photographers,” the company says. “The new case combines a removable half case with a soft grip and full Everready protection. This allows the D-Lux 8 to be transported safely, held comfortably, and brought into action quickly at the decisive moment.”

Oberwerth says that this Everready case, the company’s spelling/branding for this style, is particularly advantageous to those goals because the front protection folds all the way down and stays out of the way while the camera is being used. It’s not uncommon to see this design instead feature a large, removable portion that then has to be stowed, which slows the process down. Oberwerth says that it made sure to design this case so that there are no distracting elements hanging in front of the lens or in any position that would hinder operation.

For those on longer shoots where the ability to flip that lens protector back up isn’t necessary, that portion can be entirely removed via a press stud on the underside of the case.

“The functional ambition is also evident in everyday use: the charging port, ports, controls, and microphone remain easily accessible. Magnetic closures allow comfortable handling, while the strong padding provides additional protection during transport,” Oberwerth adds.

The Oberwerth D-Lux 8 Everready case is made of full-grain leather, and the company says that it comes from a tannery that is certified to the highest standard of the Leather Working Group (LWG) with Gold status, which it says is a sign of sustainable production, responsible use of resources, and the highest quality standards. It is available starting today for $399.

Image credits: Oberwerth