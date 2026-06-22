Fujifilm Will Award $100,000 in Grants to Photographers and Filmmakers

Fujifilm has opened applications for the 2026 GFX Challenge Grant Program, offering photographers and filmmakers worldwide the opportunity to receive funding, mentorship, and access to Fujifilm’s medium-format camera system to help bring ambitious creative projects to life.

Launched in 2021, the GFX Challenge Grant Program was created to support emerging and established visual storytellers working in both photography and filmmaking. The initiative encourages creators to pursue projects that may otherwise be difficult to fund while providing access to professional equipment, technical guidance, and international exposure.

This year’s program will once again award grants to creators across multiple regions, with winning projects receiving financial support and access to Fujifilm’s GFX system cameras and lenses throughout the production process.

Funding, Equipment, and Mentorship for Creative Projects

The 2026 GFX Challenge Grant Program will award a total of 15 grants, including five Global Grant Awards and ten Regional Grant Awards.

Creators selected for a Global Grant Award will receive a $10,000 grant, while Regional Grant Award recipients will receive $5,000 to help fund their projects. In total, Fujifilm will award $100,000 in grant funding across all recipients.

In addition to financial support, all award recipients will receive complimentary use of a Fujifilm GFX camera body and two GF lenses for the duration of their project. Fujifilm says participants may also have access to the company’s GFX ETERNA 55 cinema camera, allowing filmmakers to incorporate the system into their productions. In addition to access to equipment, recipients will receive mentoring and technical assistance from Fujifilm technicians and product specialists throughout the project period.

Projects Can Be Submitted as Photography or Film

The program is open to both amateur and professional photographers and videographers residing in eligible countries and regions. Proposed projects may be submitted as either still photography projects or video productions.

Applicants are encouraged to think beyond a single image or short film and instead present a complete project concept that demonstrates a clear creative vision. Fujifilm asks applicants to explain what they are trying to create, what they hope to achieve, how success will be measured, and how the final work will be shared with audiences.

Each proposal must also include a project timeline, a budget allocation plan, and information on how the creator intends to leverage the mentorship and resources provided through the grant program. Applicants are additionally required to submit portfolios showcasing previous work and accomplishments.

While proposals must be submitted in English, Fujifilm notes that language proficiency is not part of the judging criteria. Interviews conducted during later rounds may be held in other languages when accommodations are available.

Three-Round Selection Process

Applications are open from June 16 through August 17, 2026.

Following the submission deadline, Fujifilm will conduct a first-round review and select 45 regional finalists across three geographic regions: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific, including Japan.

Selected finalists will be notified in September and invited to participate in interviews with Fujifilm representatives. Following those interviews, 15 finalists will advance to the final round of judging.

The final judging process will determine the five Global Grant Award recipients, while the remaining ten finalists will receive Regional Grant Awards. Fujifilm expects to announce the winners in January 2027.

Award recipients will then have several months to complete their projects, with final image and video submissions due by May 17, 2027.

Final Work Will Be Exhibited Internationally

In addition to funding and equipment support, Fujifilm plans to showcase completed projects through its online platforms and a series of exhibitions in multiple countries.

The company says final work created through the program will be featured on the Fujifilm-X website, allowing recipients to present their projects to an international audience. Planned exhibitions will further expand the visibility of selected projects beyond the grant program itself.

For many creators, the opportunity to gain industry exposure may prove just as valuable as the financial support and equipment access provided through the program.

Finalists will be evaluated by a panel of internationally recognized editors, curators, publishers, and photography industry professionals.

The 2026 judging panel includes Brendan Embser, Senior Editor at Aperture; Amanda Maddox, Curator and Arts Consultant; Lesley A. Martin, Executive Director of Printed Matter, Inc.; Masako Sato, Curator & Founder, Contact. Co., Ltd.; and Pauline Vermare, Curator of Photography at the Brooklyn Museum.

Project proposals will be scored across five equally weighted categories: relevance to the program’s objectives, suitability for the GFX system, creativity and originality, feasibility of execution, and the applicant’s background and experience.

How to Apply

Photographers and filmmakers interested in participating can submit their project proposals through August 17, 2026.

For creators with a documentary, fine art, conservation, cultural, commercial, or personal storytelling project they’ve been waiting to pursue, the GFX Challenge Grant Program offers a rare combination of funding, professional mentorship, access to medium-format equipment, and the opportunity to have completed work exhibited internationally.

Image credits: Fujifilm