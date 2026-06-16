You Can No Longer Fly or Purchase a Drone in Beijing

Matt Growcoot
Cityscape at dusk with tall modern skyscrapers, brightly lit roads, and a distinctive building with an angular design. The sky is a gradient of orange and blue, indicating sunset.
Drones are no longer welcome in Beijing.

China dominates the consumer drone market, so it is perhaps surprising that it is no longer possible to fly or even purchase a drone in Beijing.

The new law that passed last month makes it illegal to buy, rent, or fly a drone without prior approval from the authorities. Users must also complete an online training session and pass a test on drone regulations.

Under the new rules, drone users are also not allowed to repair or replace their drones in Beijing. Not only that, but a drone in a repair shop must be picked up in-person, rather than sent back by delivery.

The BBC reports that drones must now be registered before being brought into and out of the Chinese capital.

“I have to apply for permission for each flight, which is very inconvenient,” drone enthusiast Steven Wang tells CNN. “And starting this year, the wait time is getting longer, and the reasons for rejection are becoming more vague.”

Despite China being the birthplace of the consumer drone industry, it is increasingly difficult for hobbyists to fly there. Beijing authorities say that the rules are made to “strengthen the management of unmanned aerial vehicles” and “safeguard the security of the capital.”

There is also a thriving “low-altitude economy” in China, which encompasses photographers using them for their work and drone light shows. Last week, while PetaPixel was in China, it witnessed drones autonomously delivering bubble tea to a scenic spot.

A yellow and white delivery drone hovers near a building, carrying a package, with green tree branches visible in the background.
Drone delivery full of drinks in Shenzhen last week. | Photo by Matt Growcoot

However, the future of the low-altitude economy is now in doubt as concern grows among authorities. Particularly in Beijing, where there are sensitive military and political sites.

The new rules mean that DJI has taken drones out of its shops in Beijing, despite the world’s largest drone maker being headquartered in the country. According to CNN, in the week leading up to the ban being implemented, enthusiasts rushed to buy them before the devices were pulled from the shelves.

In the U.S., new DJI drones and other foreign-made devices are banned from being sold due to security-related reasons.

Beijing is not the only city to ban drones, there are also restrictions on them in Los Angeles and New York City.

Image credits: Header photo licensed via Depositphotos.

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