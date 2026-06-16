Maono Unveils New Hybrid Audio Interfaces for Streaming and Recording

Maono has introduced its new P Series Hybrid Audio Interface range, designed for modern creators working across multiple platforms and devices, including laptops, smartphones, tablets, cameras, and livestreaming setups. The lineup includes the Maono P1 and P2, both built to simplify multi-device audio workflows while delivering high-resolution recording and low-noise performance.

The new series reflects a growing shift in content creation workflows, where users increasingly move between mobile and desktop environments. With 24-bit/192kHz audio, USB OTG connectivity, stereo loopback support, and high-gain, low-noise preamps, the P Series is positioned as a flexible all-in-one solution for podcasters, streamers, musicians, and video creators.

Designed for Multi-Platform Audio Workflows

The Maono P Series is built around the needs of creators who no longer work in a single environment. Instead of being tied to a single device or recording setup, users can switch between smartphones, tablets, laptops, and cameras while maintaining a consistent audio workflow.

Both the P1 and P2 support 24-bit/192kHz recording quality and include USB OTG connectivity, allowing direct connection to mobile devices without adapters or complex routing. Stereo loopback functionality is also included, enabling creators to capture both microphone input and system audio simultaneously, which is particularly useful for livestreaming, gaming, and hybrid production workflows.

High-Gain, Low-Noise Audio Performance

At the core of the P Series is a focus on clean and reliable audio capture. The P1 offers up to 70dB of gain with an equivalent input noise of -130.6dB, making it suitable for gain-hungry dynamic microphones and solo recording setups. The P2 provides up to 56dB of gain with an equivalent input noise of -129.5dB, optimized for dual-person recordings and more complex production environments.

Both interfaces are designed to maintain clarity and consistency even in demanding recording scenarios, ensuring stable performance for voice, instruments, and live content creation.

Maono P1 vs P2

The key difference between the two models comes down to input flexibility and output configuration.

The Maono P1 is designed for solo creators and streamlined workflows. It features one Mic or Line input, one instrument input, a single microphone preamp, and a 3.5mm headphone output. It also includes an Auto Gain function that automatically adjusts recording levels, making it especially useful for users who want quick setup and consistent results without manual adjustment.

The Maono P2 is designed for more advanced or collaborative setups. It includes two Mic, Line, or Instrument combo inputs and dual microphone preamps for recording two sources at once. It also expands monitoring options with both 3.5 mm and 6.35 mm headphone outputs, along with an additional USB power input for more stable mobile or standalone operation.

Both models include mute controls, gain indicators, and dedicated monitoring adjustments for headphone and output levels, allowing creators to maintain control during recording or livestreaming sessions.

Connectivity Across Cameras and Mobile Devices

The P Series is built for flexibility across modern content creation setups. Both interfaces support direct integration with smartphones and tablets via USB OTG, while also offering 3.5mm outputs for camera connection.

The P1 includes a dedicated camera output for simple workflows, while the P2 expands this with additional routing options for both camera and mobile output simultaneously. Maono states that this makes the system adaptable for creators working across hybrid setups that combine video recording, livestreaming, and mobile content production.

Stereo loopback with three channels further enhances this flexibility, allowing users to combine system audio and microphone input for real-time production environments. Both P1 and P2 serve as accessible entry points to professional-grade audio recording, offering flexible connectivity and high-quality preamps at a price point aimed at independent creators and small production setups.

Pricing and Availability

The Maono P Series Hybrid Audio Interface lineup is available now starting at $120.

Image credits: Maono