Maono Unveils New Hybrid Audio Interfaces for Streaming and Recording

Kate Garibaldi

A woman wearing headphones speaks into a microphone while adjusting audio controls, sitting at a desk with a laptop. A camera records her, and there are plants and books in the background.

Maono has introduced its new P Series Hybrid Audio Interface range, designed for modern creators working across multiple platforms and devices, including laptops, smartphones, tablets, cameras, and livestreaming setups. The lineup includes the Maono P1 and P2, both built to simplify multi-device audio workflows while delivering high-resolution recording and low-noise performance.

The new series reflects a growing shift in content creation workflows, where users increasingly move between mobile and desktop environments. With 24-bit/192kHz audio, USB OTG connectivity, stereo loopback support, and high-gain, low-noise preamps, the P Series is positioned as a flexible all-in-one solution for podcasters, streamers, musicians, and video creators.

A hand holds a black Maono PreStudio audio interface with multiple knobs, buttons, and two green-lit dials, set against a dark background.

A computer monitor displays audio mixing software with three icons on the left labeled Music, Podcast, and Streaming, highlighting the 3 stereo loopback feature for sampling, recording, and separating streaming audio.

Buy the Maono P Series Hybrid Audio Interface new on B&HBuy the Maono P Series Hybrid Audio Interface used on KEH.com

Designed for Multi-Platform Audio Workflows

The Maono P Series is built around the needs of creators who no longer work in a single environment. Instead of being tied to a single device or recording setup, users can switch between smartphones, tablets, laptops, and cameras while maintaining a consistent audio workflow.

Both the P1 and P2 support 24-bit/192kHz recording quality and include USB OTG connectivity, allowing direct connection to mobile devices without adapters or complex routing. Stereo loopback functionality is also included, enabling creators to capture both microphone input and system audio simultaneously, which is particularly useful for livestreaming, gaming, and hybrid production workflows.

A person with headphones and braided hair streams a video game from a desktop setup with two monitors, one showing their live webcam feed and chat, and the other displaying a first-person shooter game.

High-Gain, Low-Noise Audio Performance

At the core of the P Series is a focus on clean and reliable audio capture. The P1 offers up to 70dB of gain with an equivalent input noise of -130.6dB, making it suitable for gain-hungry dynamic microphones and solo recording setups. The P2 provides up to 56dB of gain with an equivalent input noise of -129.5dB, optimized for dual-person recordings and more complex production environments.

Both interfaces are designed to maintain clarity and consistency even in demanding recording scenarios, ensuring stable performance for voice, instruments, and live content creation.

A young person sits on a couch wearing headphones and playing an acoustic guitar. In front of them is a tablet on a stand, a notebook with a pen, and audio equipment on a colorful table.

A person wearing headphones sits at a desk with a MIDI keyboard, audio mixer, microphone, smartphone, and computer displaying music production software in a cozy home studio.

Maono P1 vs P2

The key difference between the two models comes down to input flexibility and output configuration.

A black Maono ProStudio audio interface with two large knobs, two smaller knobs, glowing green accents, and multiple input/output ports shown from a top angle and a front view.
Maono P1 USB Hybrid Audio Interface

The Maono P1 is designed for solo creators and streamlined workflows. It features one Mic or Line input, one instrument input, a single microphone preamp, and a 3.5mm headphone output. It also includes an Auto Gain function that automatically adjusts recording levels, making it especially useful for users who want quick setup and consistent results without manual adjustment.

A black Maono audio interface with various knobs, buttons, and input/output ports. The top panel has illuminated green rings around controls, and the front panel displays multiple audio input and output connections.
Maono P2 USB Hybrid Audio Interface

The Maono P2 is designed for more advanced or collaborative setups. It includes two Mic, Line, or Instrument combo inputs and dual microphone preamps for recording two sources at once. It also expands monitoring options with both 3.5 mm and 6.35 mm headphone outputs, along with an additional USB power input for more stable mobile or standalone operation.

Both models include mute controls, gain indicators, and dedicated monitoring adjustments for headphone and output levels, allowing creators to maintain control during recording or livestreaming sessions.

A promotional graphic for a Maono audio interface highlights hybrid connectivity options, 3 stereo loopbacks, 1-click mute, auto gain, 70dB gain range, 192kHz/24bit support, stream mode, and ASIO for Windows.

Connectivity Across Cameras and Mobile Devices

The P Series is built for flexibility across modern content creation setups. Both interfaces support direct integration with smartphones and tablets via USB OTG, while also offering 3.5mm outputs for camera connection.

The P1 includes a dedicated camera output for simple workflows, while the P2 expands this with additional routing options for both camera and mobile output simultaneously. Maono states that this makes the system adaptable for creators working across hybrid setups that combine video recording, livestreaming, and mobile content production.

Stereo loopback with three channels further enhances this flexibility, allowing users to combine system audio and microphone input for real-time production environments. Both P1 and P2 serve as accessible entry points to professional-grade audio recording, offering flexible connectivity and high-quality preamps at a price point aimed at independent creators and small production setups.

A woman with long blonde hair wearing headphones sits at a desk, smiling with eyes closed, using a laptop and audio mixer. A guitar, plant, and window with blinds are in the background.

Pricing and Availability

The Maono P Series Hybrid Audio Interface lineup is available now starting at $120.

Buy the Maono P Series Hybrid Audio Interface new on B&HBuy the Maono P Series Hybrid Audio Interface used on KEH.com

Image credits: Maono

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