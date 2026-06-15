The Voigtländer Nokton 35mm f/1.4 Arrives on RF and Z Mount Next Month

Jeremy Gray

Side-by-side photo of two Voigtländer NOKTON classic 35mm camera lenses on a black surface, showing different angles and highlighting the aperture and focus markings.

The manual-focus Nokton Classic 35mm f/1.4 prime lens for Canon RF and Nikon Z-mount cameras that Cosina Voigtländer first unveiled at CP+ in February has been fully revealed, including new sample photos and availability information.

The Voigtländer Nokton Classic 35mm f/1.4 will arrive on Canon RF and Nikon Z mounts next month for a suggested retail price of 99,000 yen, which equates to just under $620 at current exchange rates. It is worth noting that the Sony E-mount version of the lens, which initially launched way back in 2017, has an MSRP of $799 in the U.S. but is currently on sale for $599. B&H has not yet listed the Nokton Classic 35mm f/1.4 for Canon RF and Nikon Z mount on its website.

Buy the Voigtländer Nokton Classic 35mm f/1.4 new on B&HBuy the Voigtländer Nokton Classic 35mm f/1.4 used on KEH.com

In many ways, the new Nokton Classic 35mm f/1.4 for Canon and Nikon mirrorless cameras is identical to its nearly decade-old E-mount counterpart, especially the Nikon Z-mount version. This lens, like the E-mount one, has a very classic design, including a scalloped focus ring. In contrast, the Canon RF version has a more modern, diamond-knurled focus ring.

A black camera lens with white and yellow markings is standing upright on a smooth, dark surface, set against a black background.
Voigtländer Nokton Classic 35mm f/1.4 for Nikon Z mount

The two lenses are roughly the same length, approximately 1.5 inches (around 38 to 42 millimeters), and weigh about the same. The RF version is 9.2 ounces (260 grams), while the Z-mount version is 8.8 ounces (250 grams). The aesthetic contrast is far more pronounced than the negligible differences in size and weight.

The full-frame manual focus prime lens has a 10-bladed aperture diaphragm, which Cosina says delivers “beautiful bokeh.”

A black camera lens with textured grip, aperture and focus markings, and a metallic mount is displayed on a reflective dark surface against a black background.
Voigtländer Nokton Classic 35mm f/1.4 for Canon RF mount

“Out-of-focus areas are rendered naturally, and point light sources are rendered with a soft, rounded bokeh effect,” Cosina promises.

The lens embodies classic lens characteristics, meaning that it promises smooth, gentle rendering at maximum aperture and very sharp images when stopped down. In some modern mirrorless lens designs, major manufacturers pursue nearly perfect performance at the maximum aperture, which is a different priority than it was for lenses decades ago.

Speaking of its optical design, the Nokton Classic 35mm f/1.4 features a symmetrical configuration with the latest advanced optics, such as ultra-high-refractive-index glass. The lens has eight elements arranged across six groups.

Line drawing of an optical lens system with multiple lens elements; one central lens element is highlighted in pink, illustrating its position among the symmetrical transparent elements.

The manual focus lens has a full-metal helicoid unit that Cosina guarantees is precise, smooth, and well-torqued. The focus ring is said to be smooth but tight enough to enable precise focusing adjustments. The minimum focusing distance is just under 0.9 feet (0.27 meters), resulting in a maximum reproduction ratio of 1:5.5.

Sample Images

When Cosina unveiled the Voigtländer Nokton 35mm f/1.4 at CP+, it did not publish sample images. The company has now shared a dozen new shots, six from the RF lens and the other half dozen from the Z-mount one.

Photographers should expect identical imaging performance across all versions of the lens. The sample shots show well-controlled vignette, good central sharpness, and relatively distinct bokeh.

A woman in a long white dress leans sideways on a green and white street railing along a quiet urban road, with trees, buildings, and a white van visible in the background.
RF-mount sample photo | Image credit: Photo by Yuto Senba, the model is Haruka Aosaki
A young woman with long dark hair gazes thoughtfully into the distance, resting her chin on her arms while wearing a white shirt. The background shows an out-of-focus city street and buildings.
RF-mount sample photo | Image credit: Photo by Yuto Senba, the model is Haruka Aosaki
A young woman with long dark hair looks upward thoughtfully while standing against a white wall, with soft natural light illuminating her face.
RF-mount sample photo | Image credit: Photo by Yuto Senba, the model is Haruka Aosaki
A young woman with long dark hair wearing white headphones and a white shirt looks at the camera while sitting on a street with a stone wall and blurred buildings in the background.
RF-mount sample photo | Image credit: Photo by Yuto Senba, the model is Haruka Aosaki
A woman in a long black coat and boots stands on a crosswalk in a quiet urban street, surrounded by buildings, plants, and traffic signs.
RF-mount sample photo | Image credit: Photo by Yuto Senba, the model is Haruka Aosaki
A woman with long black hair wearing a black coat stands on a crosswalk in an urban street, with buildings, shops, and plants visible in the background.
RF-mount sample photo | Image credit: Photo by Yuto Senba, the model is Haruka Aosaki
A woman in dark, layered clothing and sunglasses poses against a large, textured rock formation, standing on a rocky surface with sunlight highlighting parts of the scene.
Z-mount sample photo | Photo by Kousaku Hoshino, the model is Alyshia, hair and makeup by Miki Nonaka
A woman with long dark hair, wearing a black coat, stands among large rocky formations under a blue sky with scattered clouds. She looks thoughtfully into the distance.
Z-mount sample photo | Photo by Kousaku Hoshino, the model is Alyshia, hair and makeup by Miki Nonaka
A woman with long, wavy dark hair sits outdoors on grass, wearing a black jacket. She looks directly at the camera with a serious expression, her arms folded on her knees. Sunlight highlights her face and hair.
Z-mount sample photo | Photo by Kousaku Hoshino, the model is Alyshia, hair and makeup by Miki Nonaka
A person with long dark hair wearing a long black coat stands on rocky terrain by the seaside, with a cloudy blue sky and distant greenery in the background.
Z-mount sample photo | Photo by Kousaku Hoshino, the model is Alyshia, hair and makeup by Miki Nonaka
A woman with long dark hair and bangs, dressed in a black coat, lies on rocky ground, leaning against a large rock. She looks at the camera with a serious expression. Some small plants grow near her hand.
Z-mount sample photo | Photo by Kousaku Hoshino, the model is Alyshia, hair and makeup by Miki Nonaka
A woman with long dark hair and bangs, wearing a black blazer and white shirt, sits by a rough concrete wall outdoors, touching her hair and gazing thoughtfully at the camera. The background is bright and blurred.
Z-mount sample photo | Photo by Kousaku Hoshino, the model is Alyshia, hair and makeup by Miki Nonaka

Pricing and Availability

The Cosina Voigtländer Nokton Classic 35mm f/1.4 arrives in its Canon RF- and Nikon Z-mount versions next month for 99,000 yen. Official global pricing has not been announced.

Image credits: Cosina Voigtländer

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