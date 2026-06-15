The Voigtländer Nokton 35mm f/1.4 Arrives on RF and Z Mount Next Month

The manual-focus Nokton Classic 35mm f/1.4 prime lens for Canon RF and Nikon Z-mount cameras that Cosina Voigtländer first unveiled at CP+ in February has been fully revealed, including new sample photos and availability information.

The Voigtländer Nokton Classic 35mm f/1.4 will arrive on Canon RF and Nikon Z mounts next month for a suggested retail price of 99,000 yen, which equates to just under $620 at current exchange rates. It is worth noting that the Sony E-mount version of the lens, which initially launched way back in 2017, has an MSRP of $799 in the U.S. but is currently on sale for $599. B&H has not yet listed the Nokton Classic 35mm f/1.4 for Canon RF and Nikon Z mount on its website.

In many ways, the new Nokton Classic 35mm f/1.4 for Canon and Nikon mirrorless cameras is identical to its nearly decade-old E-mount counterpart, especially the Nikon Z-mount version. This lens, like the E-mount one, has a very classic design, including a scalloped focus ring. In contrast, the Canon RF version has a more modern, diamond-knurled focus ring.

The two lenses are roughly the same length, approximately 1.5 inches (around 38 to 42 millimeters), and weigh about the same. The RF version is 9.2 ounces (260 grams), while the Z-mount version is 8.8 ounces (250 grams). The aesthetic contrast is far more pronounced than the negligible differences in size and weight.

The full-frame manual focus prime lens has a 10-bladed aperture diaphragm, which Cosina says delivers “beautiful bokeh.”

“Out-of-focus areas are rendered naturally, and point light sources are rendered with a soft, rounded bokeh effect,” Cosina promises.

The lens embodies classic lens characteristics, meaning that it promises smooth, gentle rendering at maximum aperture and very sharp images when stopped down. In some modern mirrorless lens designs, major manufacturers pursue nearly perfect performance at the maximum aperture, which is a different priority than it was for lenses decades ago.

Speaking of its optical design, the Nokton Classic 35mm f/1.4 features a symmetrical configuration with the latest advanced optics, such as ultra-high-refractive-index glass. The lens has eight elements arranged across six groups.

The manual focus lens has a full-metal helicoid unit that Cosina guarantees is precise, smooth, and well-torqued. The focus ring is said to be smooth but tight enough to enable precise focusing adjustments. The minimum focusing distance is just under 0.9 feet (0.27 meters), resulting in a maximum reproduction ratio of 1:5.5.

Sample Images

When Cosina unveiled the Voigtländer Nokton 35mm f/1.4 at CP+, it did not publish sample images. The company has now shared a dozen new shots, six from the RF lens and the other half dozen from the Z-mount one.

Photographers should expect identical imaging performance across all versions of the lens. The sample shots show well-controlled vignette, good central sharpness, and relatively distinct bokeh.

Pricing and Availability

The Cosina Voigtländer Nokton Classic 35mm f/1.4 arrives in its Canon RF- and Nikon Z-mount versions next month for 99,000 yen. Official global pricing has not been announced.

Image credits: Cosina Voigtländer