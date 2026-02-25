Voigtländer Nokton Classic 35mm f/1.4 Finally Comes to Canon RF and Nikon Z

Jeremy Gray

Two black camera lenses with manual focus rings and distance markings are displayed side by side against a plain white background.

Alongside a pair of new VM-mount lenses, Cosina Voigtländer also announced that its manual focus Nokton Classic 35mm f/1.4 lens is coming to Canon RF-mount and Nikon Z-mount full-frame mirrorless cameras.

The new fast, compact manual focus 35mm f/1.4 was originally released for Sony E-mount cameras back in 2019, and Cosina is finally bringing the popular lens to Canon and Nikon photographers.

Unlike many Voigtländer lenses that prioritize clinical sharpness and excellent image quality, the Nokton Classic 35mm f/1.4 embraces imperfections. It still has the latest optical technology, but the design intentionally embraces certain aberrations, rather than entirely eliminating them.

“High performance is not everything when it comes to a good lens,” Cosina says, emphasizing that its Nokton Classic 35mm f/1.4 lens delivers beautiful, character-filled rendering.

The lens features eight elements arranged into six groups, along with a 10-bladed aperture diaphragm. Each lens features electronic contacts, enabling photographers to use various focus-assist functions.

Two Voigtländer NOKTON classic 35mm F1.4 camera lenses are displayed side by side on a black background. The left lens is labeled Z-mount, and the right lens is labeled RF-mount. White text appears in the top left corner.

Speaking of focus, the lens can focus as close as 0.27 meters (10.6 inches), enabling a maximum magnification of 1:5.47, which is a bit closer than the Sony E-mount version released in 2019.

The RF-mount and Z-mount versions of the lens are quite similar in size, although they employ slightly different designs. The Z-mount lens looks a lot like the E-mount version, featuring a scalloped focus ring. Meanwhile, the RF-mount version has a more modern, diamond-knurled focus ring. The RF mount lens is 37.6 millimeters (1.5 inches) long and weighs 260 grams (9.2 ounces), while the Z-mount lens is 41.6 millimeters (1.6 inches) long and weighs 250 grams (8.8 ounces). Both lenses accept 58mm front filters.

A Voigtländer NOKTON classic 35mm F1.4 camera lens with Z-mount is displayed upright on a dark surface, with specs and features listed in white text on a black background.

A Voigtländer NOKTON classic 35mm F1.4 camera lens is displayed on a dark surface with text indicating it is available in Z-mount and RF-mount; RF-mount is highlighted on the right side.

These new manual focus primes will be interesting additions to both the Canon RF and Nikon Z systems. Canon and Nikon both make autofocus-equipped 35mm f/1.4 primes. For Canon, it’s the big, hybrid-focused RF 35mm f/1.4L VCM, which costs $1,500. Meanwhile, Nikon’s 35mm f/1.4 lens is a budget-friendly $580 lens that costs a bit less than Nikon’s slower 35mm f/1.8 S-Line prime and the company’s flagship Nikkor Z 35mm f/1.2 S.

While there are obvious benefits to autofocus-equipped lenses with very precise optical designs that eliminate aberrations, there is plenty of room for more distinct offerings like the manual Voigtländer Nokton Classic 35mm f/1.4.

Sample Images

 The sample photos below were captured using the E-mount version of the Voigtländer Nokton Classic 35mm f/1.4.

A swimming pool at sunset with palm tree silhouettes reflected on the water, and a metal pool ladder on the left side. The sky’s warm colors create a tranquil atmosphere.
Photo by Hideaki Omura
Old, weathered building with closed wooden shutters and textured walls on the left side, against a clear sky at sunset with several birds flying in the distance.
Photo by Hideaki Omura
Close-up of an antique brass clock face showing the time as 11:59, with roman numerals and a wooden frame, bathed in warm, soft lighting.
Photo by Hideaki Omura
A stack of wooden crates and a closed box stand beside a worn blue wall in a narrow alley. A plaid blanket partially covers the crates, with scattered debris on the ground nearby.
Photo by Hideaki Omura
Close-up image of a green succulent plant with pointed leaves, slightly blurred at the edges, focusing on the sharp central tip. The leaves fan outward in a circular pattern.
Photo by Hideaki Omura
A narrow cobblestone alley lined with blue-painted buildings, illuminated by soft light, creating a peaceful and serene atmosphere in what appears to be Chefchaouen, Morocco.
Photo by Hideaki Omura

Pricing and Availability

As of now, Cosina has not announced the release date or price for the Voigtländer Nokton Classic 35mm f/1.4 lens for Canon RF and Nikon Z. However, the E-mount version typically costs $799, though it is currently on sale for $599 until the end of the month.

Buy the Voigtländer Nokton Classic 35mm f/1.4 new on B&HBuy the Voigtländer Nokton Classic 35mm f/1.4 used on KEH.com

Image credits: Cosina Voigtländer

