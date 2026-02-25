Voigtländer Nokton Classic 35mm f/1.4 Finally Comes to Canon RF and Nikon Z

Alongside a pair of new VM-mount lenses, Cosina Voigtländer also announced that its manual focus Nokton Classic 35mm f/1.4 lens is coming to Canon RF-mount and Nikon Z-mount full-frame mirrorless cameras.

The new fast, compact manual focus 35mm f/1.4 was originally released for Sony E-mount cameras back in 2019, and Cosina is finally bringing the popular lens to Canon and Nikon photographers.

Unlike many Voigtländer lenses that prioritize clinical sharpness and excellent image quality, the Nokton Classic 35mm f/1.4 embraces imperfections. It still has the latest optical technology, but the design intentionally embraces certain aberrations, rather than entirely eliminating them.

“High performance is not everything when it comes to a good lens,” Cosina says, emphasizing that its Nokton Classic 35mm f/1.4 lens delivers beautiful, character-filled rendering.

The lens features eight elements arranged into six groups, along with a 10-bladed aperture diaphragm. Each lens features electronic contacts, enabling photographers to use various focus-assist functions.

Speaking of focus, the lens can focus as close as 0.27 meters (10.6 inches), enabling a maximum magnification of 1:5.47, which is a bit closer than the Sony E-mount version released in 2019.

The RF-mount and Z-mount versions of the lens are quite similar in size, although they employ slightly different designs. The Z-mount lens looks a lot like the E-mount version, featuring a scalloped focus ring. Meanwhile, the RF-mount version has a more modern, diamond-knurled focus ring. The RF mount lens is 37.6 millimeters (1.5 inches) long and weighs 260 grams (9.2 ounces), while the Z-mount lens is 41.6 millimeters (1.6 inches) long and weighs 250 grams (8.8 ounces). Both lenses accept 58mm front filters.

These new manual focus primes will be interesting additions to both the Canon RF and Nikon Z systems. Canon and Nikon both make autofocus-equipped 35mm f/1.4 primes. For Canon, it’s the big, hybrid-focused RF 35mm f/1.4L VCM, which costs $1,500. Meanwhile, Nikon’s 35mm f/1.4 lens is a budget-friendly $580 lens that costs a bit less than Nikon’s slower 35mm f/1.8 S-Line prime and the company’s flagship Nikkor Z 35mm f/1.2 S.

While there are obvious benefits to autofocus-equipped lenses with very precise optical designs that eliminate aberrations, there is plenty of room for more distinct offerings like the manual Voigtländer Nokton Classic 35mm f/1.4.

Sample Images

The sample photos below were captured using the E-mount version of the Voigtländer Nokton Classic 35mm f/1.4.

Pricing and Availability

As of now, Cosina has not announced the release date or price for the Voigtländer Nokton Classic 35mm f/1.4 lens for Canon RF and Nikon Z. However, the E-mount version typically costs $799, though it is currently on sale for $599 until the end of the month.

Image credits: Cosina Voigtländer