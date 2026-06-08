‘The Odyssey’ Website Lets You Watch the Trailer in All Six Different Formats

The website for Christopher Nolan’s upcoming The Odyssey lets viewers watch the movie trailer in all the film’s different formats, from IMAX 70mm to Dolby Vision.

Nolan’s adaptation of Homer’s The Odyssey has made cinematic history as the first major Hollywood feature to be shot entirely using IMAX film cameras. The movie is set to be released on July 17 and is coming to theaters in various formats.

In anticipation of the release, the film’s official website has published a guide designed to help viewers choose which format they want to watch The Odyssey in. It breaks down how the movie will be presented across different formats, from IMAX 70mm to 35mm. Each section features a YouTube video of The Odyssey’s cast members walking viewers through the various presentation styles. Meanwhile, on the film’s official website, the trailer is also shown in each corresponding format to demonstrate differences in framing and composition.

IMAX 70mm: Christopher Nolan’s Preferred Format

In IMAX 70mm locations, the film will be presented in IMAX’s 1.43:1 Expanded Aspect Ratio. Each film frame has 15 perforations and runs horizontally through the projector. It is the largest and highest-resolution format available, giving viewers an unparalleled sense of immersion as the image fills IMAX’s signature floor-to-ceiling screen. It’s also the format that will be showing The Odyssey in IMAX’s 1.43:1 Expanded Aspect Ratio, which is Nolan’s preferred way of watching the film.

“Each film frame has 15 perforations, runs horizontally through the projector, making it the largest format available,” Matt Damon says in a video, explaining the film’s Imax 70mm format. “Every frame was shot in IMAX, and when you’re in the theater, you’ll feel the full impact of how it was shot.”

Demand for IMAX 70mm screenings of The Odyssey has been particularly high among movie fans — with ticket buyers reportedly facing hour-long waits online to secure such tickets.

Imax 1.90:1

The Odyssey will be presented entirely in IMAX’s 1.90:1 Expanded Aspect Ratio with select IMAX with Laser locations showing it in IMAX’s 1.43:1 Expanded Aspect Ratio. In this format, the film will fill a viewer’s entire field of vision on the floor-to-ceiling screen.

70mm Film

70mm film is large format film that offers a bright, clear image up to three times the resolution of standard digital projection formats, with rich analog color by projecting light through celluloid. 70mm film has five perforations and runs vertically through the projector. It is shown at a 2.20:1 aspect ratio.

According to a report by MovieWeb, 70mm film projection is unfortunately extremely rare, with fewer than 25 cinemas worldwide equipped to show it.

35mm Film

The Odyssey’s website describes 35mm as “the classic film format.” According to the website, it has four perforations and runs vertically through the projector, shown at a 2.39:1 aspect ratio. It projects light through the entire 35 millimeter frame to deliver clear, high resolution images with rich analog color.

Dolby Vision

Dolby Vision’s high dynamic range laser projection system presents the film at a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, with the brightness and exact color rendering allowing audiences to fully immerse themselves. Dolby Vision lets audiences experience every detail and nuance captured by the large format film cameras Nolan used in production. Local Dolby Cinemas will offer two aspect ratios — 2.39:1 Cinema Scope or 1.85:1 Flat — based on the native screen in the auditorium, allowing audiences to see the largest possible image on screen.

MovieWeb reports that Dolby Vision is available on only about 200 screens across the U.S, meaning it remains a relatively rare format for most audiences.

Premium Large Format

A Premium Large Format (PLF) movie theater is an enhanced auditorium designed to offer a superior, more immersive cinematic experience. It features larger wall-to-wall screens, superior projection technology, including laser projection. Audiences will see the movie in either 2.39:1 or 1.85:1 aspect ratio, depending on the screen size in their theater of choice.

“Exhibitors design these theaters to give you an enhanced experience,” actor Tom Holland says in the accompanying video. “They have wall-to-wall screens and superior projection technology, so you are more immersed.

The Odyssey’s website guide, along with accompanying trailers, can be found here.