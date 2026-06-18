You Can Eat Your Popcorn From an IMAX Camera Bucket While Watching ‘The Odyssey’

Novelty popcorn buckets are typically characters from Hollywood blockbusters. For example, there was a Grogu bucket for the recent Star Wars movie.

But while families will no doubt fawn over the adorable Grogu, Christopher Nolan fans are a different breed entirely. For a particular kind of moviegoer, the star of Nolan’s upcoming movie The Odyssey isn’t Zendaya or Matt Damon or Anne Hathaway. No, it’s the IMAX camera that the movie is filmed on.

The Odyssey is the first-ever movie to be shot entirely on IMAX cameras, and with the latest IMAX technology. To celebrate, the IMAX film camera popcorn bucket has been made available.

“Lights…camera…popcorn! No moviegoing experience is complete without every cinephile’s favorite snack. Now you can crunch in style with this limited-edition popcorn bucket inspired by the legendary IMAX 15/65mm Camera, the very camera Christopher Nolan has called ‘the Gold Standard’ and used on films such as THE DARK KNIGHT, INTERSTELLAR, and THE ODYSSEY,” the IMAX website reads while hawking the $50 popcorn bucket.

“A tribute to IMAX’s groundbreaking film technology and the craft of filmmaking, this collectible bucket features a viewfinder that lights up to reveal a scene from Christopher Nolan’s latest epic in IMAX’s exclusive 1.43:1 Expanded Aspect Ratio. Quantities are limited.”

The novelty confectionery holder sold out in minutes. They are now on sale on eBay for as much as $200.

In the above video, Nolan hands the popcorn IMAX camera to The Odyssey cinematographer and large-format expert Hoyte van Hoytema. As demonstrated by Nolan and Hoytema, the bucket even has a viewfinder that displays a frame from The Odyssey.

The much-discussed film will be released on July 17. Despite it not being out yet, it sold 28,000 tickets this week at a single theater in London, BFI IMAX. Breaking a record for first-day sales with a gross of £750,000 ($1 million).

Last week, PetaPixel reported that fans can watch The Odyssey movie trailer in all of the different formats it’s being released in.

In IMAX 70mm locations, the film will be presented in IMAX’s 1.43:1 Expanded Aspect Ratio. Each film frame has 15 perforations and runs horizontally through the projector. It is the largest and highest-resolution format available, giving viewers an unparalleled sense of immersion as the image fills IMAX’s signature floor-to-ceiling screen. It’s also Nolan’s preferred way of watching the film.

Image credits: IMAX