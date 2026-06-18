You Can Eat Your Popcorn From an IMAX Camera Bucket While Watching ‘The Odyssey’

Matt Growcoot

A box shaped like an IMAX film camera, filled with popcorn, sits against a white background. The camera’s viewfinder shows a desert scene from a movie.

Novelty popcorn buckets are typically characters from Hollywood blockbusters. For example, there was a Grogu bucket for the recent Star Wars movie.

But while families will no doubt fawn over the adorable Grogu, Christopher Nolan fans are a different breed entirely. For a particular kind of moviegoer, the star of Nolan’s upcoming movie The Odyssey isn’t Zendaya or Matt Damon or Anne Hathaway. No, it’s the IMAX camera that the movie is filmed on.

A person in a plaid shirt sits in a theater seat, holding a popcorn container designed to look like an IMAX movie camera, labeled "IMAX The Odyssey.

A box of popcorn designed to look like a white IMAX movie camera, with a lens and viewfinder, sits on a reflective black surface. The side of the box reads "IMAX The Odyssey.

The Odyssey is the first-ever movie to be shot entirely on IMAX cameras, and with the latest IMAX technology. To celebrate, the IMAX film camera popcorn bucket has been made available.

“Lights…camera…popcorn! No moviegoing experience is complete without every cinephile’s favorite snack. Now you can crunch in style with this limited-edition popcorn bucket inspired by the legendary IMAX 15/65mm Camera, the very camera Christopher Nolan has called ‘the Gold Standard’ and used on films such as THE DARK KNIGHT, INTERSTELLAR, and THE ODYSSEY,” the IMAX website reads while hawking the $50 popcorn bucket.

“A tribute to IMAX’s groundbreaking film technology and the craft of filmmaking, this collectible bucket features a viewfinder that lights up to reveal a scene from Christopher Nolan’s latest epic in IMAX’s exclusive 1.43:1 Expanded Aspect Ratio. Quantities are limited.”

The novelty confectionery holder sold out in minutes. They are now on sale on eBay for as much as $200.


In the above video, Nolan hands the popcorn IMAX camera to The Odyssey cinematographer and large-format expert Hoyte van Hoytema. As demonstrated by Nolan and Hoytema, the bucket even has a viewfinder that displays a frame from The Odyssey.

The much-discussed film will be released on July 17. Despite it not being out yet, it sold 28,000 tickets this week at a single theater in London, BFI IMAX. Breaking a record for first-day sales with a gross of £750,000 ($1 million).

A vintage IMAX film camera is positioned next to a popcorn container labeled "IMAX THE ODYSSEY"; popcorn appears to be overflowing from the top of the camera and into the container.

Last week, PetaPixel reported that fans can watch The Odyssey movie trailer in all of the different formats it’s being released in.

In IMAX 70mm locations, the film will be presented in IMAX’s 1.43:1 Expanded Aspect Ratio. Each film frame has 15 perforations and runs horizontally through the projector. It is the largest and highest-resolution format available, giving viewers an unparalleled sense of immersion as the image fills IMAX’s signature floor-to-ceiling screen. It’s also Nolan’s preferred way of watching the film.

Image credits: IMAX

,
, , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.

Love PetaPixel? Go Premium.

PetaPixel is the world’s largest independent photography publication and we’re only able to continue our work with your help. Become a PetaPixel Member now and support our mission to bring you regular, high-quality reviews, features, news, and more.

  • Remove banner ads
  • Gain access to full-resolution RAW and JPEG Sample Galleries
  • Get 5% off orders from KEH.com
  • Get a $15 coupon to spend at Moment
  • Get 10% off lighting equipment from FJ Westcott
  • Get 10% off film development, scanning, and printing from Blue Moon Camera and Machine

Related Articles
Christopher Nolan Christopher Nolan’s Next IMAX Movie is Based on ‘The Odyssey’
A high-end IMAX KEIGHLEY film camera is displayed against a black background, featuring a large central lens, carbon fiber texture, and an attached viewfinder on the top right. The IMAX Camera That Shot Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ Has Gone on Public Display
A man dressed as an ancient Roman soldier stands in profile, wearing a metal helmet with a large red plume and a cape, in front of a faded red wall with decorative patterns. IMAX 70mm Tickets for ‘The Odyssey’ are Being Listed for $1,500 on eBay
A desert landscape with scattered helmets and armor pieces on sand mounds, resembling makeshift graves. In the foreground, a blue helmet and chest plate are placed among stones and small branches. See the Debut Trailer for ‘The Odyssey,’ the First Feature Film Shot Entirely on IMAX
Discussion