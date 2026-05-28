Polaroid’s Limited Edition Purple Film Gives ‘Waste a Second Life’

Polaroid’s newest limited-edition 600 Film promises to be “completely new to instant film” and to deliver photographers something utterly unique and psychedelic. It’s purple, very purple.

The new Polaroid Purple 600 Film — Reclaimed Series picks up the mantle from 2023’s Blue 600 Film, and has the same unusual, nearly accidental origins.

Polaroid’s Blue 600 film was discovered by accident by a young chemist at the company, Brian Slaghuis.

“At the Polaroid lab, I’ve tested over 200 different chemicals as we’re constantly improving our film chemistry. After experimenting with one called TBHQ, the Reclaimed Blue film was an incredible discovery by accident,” Slaghuis said in 2023.

As Polaroid describes its new film, it’s experimental and built using reclaimed materials from the world’s last Polaroid film factory in the Netherlands. The company says it is giving “waste a second life.” Polaroid’s newest experiment combines its Blue 600 Film chemistry with Acid Red dye, and as kindergartners the world over know, blue and red make purple, in this case, very strong purple.

The film delivers an essentially monochromatic purple photo, which is nothing if not eye-catching and weird. The purple photo, measuring 3.1 x 3.1 inches, is surrounded by a classic white frame. The film works with Polaroid 600 Series and i-Type cameras, has a glossy surface finish, is ISO 640 rated, and takes 10 to 15 minutes to develop.

Analog Cafe founder, Dmitri, reviewed the new film, describing the film’s purple color as “creatively and technically fascinating.”

“The highlights of the Reclaimed Purple are nearly red. They look warmer under the bright light — cooler when dimmed. The midtones and shadows are much bluer, with the deepest blacks still retaining some color,” Dmitri writes. He has a lot of great sample photos in his review, well worth checking out before spending nearly $20 on an eight-exposure pack.

As he notes, if any photographers dig the look of Polaroid’s new Purple 600 Film — Reclaimed Series, they may not want to wait long before buying it. Polaroid 600 Blue — Reclaimed Series, launched in 2023, is very difficult to find now, and sealed packs sell for hundreds of dollars online.

Directly through Polaroid, the Purple 600 Film is $18.99 per pack and is available exclusively to members. However, it is also available to preorder from B&H for the same $18.99 price, though the retailer does not list an estimated shipping date on its website.

Image credits: Polaroid. Header photo created using an asset licensed via Depositphotos.com.