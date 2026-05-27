Ilford and Expired Film Club Get Into the World Cup Spirit

Harman Technology, among the world’s largest makers of analog photo films, darkroom papers, and photo chemicals, has announced new limited-edition, football- (or soccer-) themed packaging for two of its most popular 35mm films, just in time for the World Cup, which kicks off in just a few weeks.

Harman teamed up with famous sports photographer, Miles Myerscough-Harris, also known as Expired Film Club, to emblazon the packaging for limited edition Ilford HP5+ and Ilford XP2 Super film cartons with Myerscough-Harris’ incredible monochrome photos.

“A couple of years ago we released limited-edition retro packaging for our HP5+ and FP4+ films and the feedback from the community was fantastic. Film shooters by their very nature are collectors and wanted more,” says Giles Branthwaite, Sales and Marketing Director, Harman Technology Ltd.

“With a World Cup around the corner, and as a company full of football (soccer) fans, we wanted to celebrate football fever by teaming up with Miles on this project,” Branthwaite adds.

The limited-edition films featuring Expired Film Club’s photos are available starting today through film retailers worldwide, and will remain available for the next few months.

Myerscough-Harris has done many incredible analog photography projects in recent years, amassing millions of followers across social media. Just recently, the photographer took a 130-year-old panoramic film camera to historic Old Trafford in Manchester, England, to photograph a match between Manchester United and Liverpool as if it were 1894.

In 2024, Myerscough-Harris made global headlines after he used a No. 4 Cartridge Kodak camera from 1897 to recreate a century-old soccer team portrait.

“Most of the other photographers think I’m mental to even try to use film cameras at a sports event nowadays, but I love the challenge and the results,” Myerscough-Harris told PetaPixel in 2023. “And walking around with a film camera is a surefire way to get members of the crowd coming up to ask questions, but I really like it.”

Photographers can borrow a bit of the renowned photographer’s spirit and boldness by buying the new Ilford HP5+ and Ilford XP2 Super film cartons with Myerscough-Harris’ photos on the packaging.

Image credits: Harman Technology Ltd., Miles Myerscough-Harris