Ilford Marks Its 145th Year with Limited Edition Retro HP5 and FP4 Film Packaging

Ilford is celebrating 145 years of film photography history with a limited edition run of HP5 Plus and FP4 Plus retro-inspired film packaging in both 35mm and 120 formats.

Ilford was formed in 1879 by Alfred Hugh Harman in his basement in Ilford, UK, and over the last nearly century and a half, the company has been known for photographic film and paper. Back in 1879, Ilford — it was originally named Britannia Works Company and was renamed Ilford Limited in 1902 — produced photographic plates but shifted to the production of rolls of film in 1912. Over the next 100 years, Ilford would continue to produce film while being bought and sold by multiple parent companies. In 2004, it was acquired by Harman Technology and since 2015 it has continued to operate under that name, although it was acquired by Pemberstone Ventures Ltd.

While digital dominated through the last two decades, Ilford has continued to manufacture film stocks and even expanded the availability of some of its films into new formats (it started producing a 120 format version of its Kentmere 100 and 400 in 2022, for example).

Now as film photography is having another renaissance, Ilford continues to be one of the most popular brands to support the hobby. To celebrate its success over such a long period — 145 years later, and it is still going strong manufacturing black and white films, papers, and chemicals from its site in Cheshire — Ilford is launching a limited-edition range of 1950s and 1960s-inspired retro packaging for its HP5 Plus and FP4 Plus films in both 35mm and 120 formats.

“Film photographers are collectors by nature and have regularly requested we introduce limited edition packaging such as this. This is an exciting year for us as we have recently announced a £multi-million investment in our R&D and operational capabilities. As we celebrate 145 years since the original Ilford company was founded, we are excited to reference our legacy as we look to the future,” Giles Branthwaite, Sales and Marketing Director at Ilford, says.

The company says the limited-edition retro packaging will be available over the coming weeks around the world and while supply lasts. Ilford isn’t saying how many of these it’s making, but the odds are high that they won’t last on shelves very long.

Image credits: Ilford