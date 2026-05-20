New Firmware Gives Sony a7 V a Major Filmmaking Upgrade

Sony has released firmware version 2.00 for the Sony a7 V, bringing a substantial update focused on professional audio workflows, FTP functionality, and new production tools for hybrid shooters and filmmakers.

The headline feature of the update is support for 32-bit float audio recording when using Sony’s newly announced Sony XLR-A4 XLR Adapter. The adapter, introduced alongside the new Sony a7R VI, connects through Sony’s Multi Interface Shoe and enables high-quality 96 kHz, 32-bit float recording directly in-camera.

For filmmakers and content creators, the addition of 32-bit float recording is one of the most significant audio upgrades the a7 V has received since launch. The format provides dramatically greater dynamic range and flexibility in post-production, helping reduce the risk of clipped audio during unpredictable recording situations.

32-Bit Float Audio Arrives on the a7 V

When paired with the XLR-A4 adapter, the a7 V can now capture 96 kHz 32-bit float audio directly to the camera. Sony says the adapter supports dual analog-to-digital converters and four-channel input recording, allowing creators to work with a broader range of microphones and professional audio setups.

The XLR-A4 itself features two combo XLR/TRS inputs, an additional 3.5mm microphone input, physical gain controls, and an integrated microphone holder. Sony also says the adapter can generate separate WAV files recorded directly in-camera to help simplify editing workflows later.

While the adapter is sold separately, the update substantially expands the a7 V’s appeal for documentary shooters, solo filmmakers, and creators looking for more professional onboard audio recording without relying on external recorders.

Preset Focus and Expanded Lens Support

Firmware version 2.00 also introduces support for the Preset Focus function with select lenses that do not feature power zoom functionality. Sony notes that compatibility may vary depending on the lens model.

The update additionally adds more detailed focal length display information, allowing the camera to show focal lengths down to one decimal place for more precise lens data during shooting and playback.

Sony has also ended support for updating lens firmware directly through the camera using memory cards. Going forward, users will need to use Sony’s desktop update tools on Windows or macOS for lens firmware updates.

FTP, Transfer, and Workflow Improvements

Sony is continuing to expand the a7 V’s professional workflow capabilities with several new FTP and transfer management tools included in the update.

Users can now simultaneously delete and rate images stored across both memory card slots, display folder and file names during playback, and cancel scheduled image transfers during FTP operations.

The update also expands compatibility with Sony’s Transfer & Tagging workflow system, adding support for automatic FTP transfer scheduling for protected images and videos, automatic protection of transferred files, and SFTP server configuration support.

These additions are clearly aimed at news, sports, and event photographers who rely on rapid wireless delivery workflows directly from the camera.

Authenticity and Volume Photography Features

Sony is also continuing its push into content authentication and enterprise workflows.

Firmware version 2.00 adds support for Sony’s Write Digital Signature functionality for movies as part of the company’s Camera Authenticity Solution initiative. Sony says licensing availability for broader users outside select media organizations is still being determined.

The update also introduces compatibility with Scan and Tag, Photo Cropping, and Volume Photography Commands through Sony’s paid Volume Photography License system, which is expected to launch later in May 2026.

Bug Fixes and Stability Improvements

Alongside the major new features, Sony says the update fixes an issue where movie recording could occasionally fail when using the separately sold ECM-M1 microphone.

The company also notes general operational stability improvements throughout the camera.

Pricing and Availability

Firmware version 2.00 for the Sony a7 V is available now as a free download from Sony.

The new Sony XLR-A4 XLR Adapter is also available separately for $778.

Image credits: Sony