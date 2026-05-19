Google Pics Makes AI Image Generation Way Less Annoying

Today at Google I/O 2026, the tech giant announced that it is bringing a new AI image creation and editing tool, Google Pics, to Workspace.

Google says Pics is “an all-new app that reimagines how you generate and edit your images with ultimate precision for professional to everyday creative projects.” The company says that creating images using AI should feel less random and more predictable.

Google notes that AI image generators often get close to the desired results, but there’s often something that isn’t quite what the user wanted. In many cases, this means starting from scratch and trying again, essentially having another roll of the dice.

Google Pics aims to overcome this by combining the latest version of its popular Nano Banana model and intuitive creative controls. Pics promises to “take the hassle out of complex image generation.”

The new tool includes object segmentation, meaning users can select and edit specific elements in an AI-generated image. It’s possible to move, resize, or transform an object. For example, users can change the color of an item of clothing or turn one animal into another. It also offers text editing and translation tools that preserve font style and aesthetics. The changes users want to make to selected objects occur in text, basically comments.

As part of Google Workspace, Google Pics is built with collaboration in mind. Pics will include shareable canvases and simultaneous editing. It also integrates directly with Google Workspace apps, including Slides and Drive, at launch.

Speaking of the launch, Google Pics is now available to a “limited group of Trusted Testers.” It will then roll out this summer to global Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers and to Google Workspace business customers in preview. Pics is a web app for now, but Google says its features will be available inside Workspace apps down the road.

What Else Did Google Announce at I/O 2026?

Google Pics is just one of the many things Google announced during its lengthy I/O 2026 keynote presentation. Other highlights include a brand-new Google Gemini model, Omni; the ability to make custom creative tools inside Google Flow; major updates to Search; and a teaser for Intelligent Eyewear, a series of new “smart” glasses coming this fall.

The complete keynote presentation is available to watch on Google’s YouTube channel.

Image credits: Google