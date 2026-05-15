Brightin Star’s New 10mm f/5.6 II Ultra-Wide Is Just $75

Kate Garibaldi

A person holds an Olympus OM-D digital camera with both hands against a dark background, focusing on the camera and the person's fingers on the controls.

Brightin Star has officially launched the new MF 10mm f/5.6 II, an updated version of its ultra-wide manual-focus APS-C lens that offers a wider field of view, closer focusing, and a refined physical design.

The second-generation 10mm f/5.6 II continues Brightin Star’s focus on compact ultra-wide lenses designed for creative everyday shooting while introducing several notable refinements over the original version.

The company positions the lens as a playful and highly portable option for photographers who enjoy exaggerated perspective, dramatic environmental framing, and immersive wide-angle compositions. Brightin Star highlights the lens’s expansive 173-degree field of view, describing it as a tool designed to “push your perspective further than before.”

A silver fisheye camera lens with a focus ring, positioned upright on a white surface against a light gray background. The lens is marked with distance indicators and the number 10 at the top.

A black fisheye camera lens with distance markings and an orange "10" label on the top, photographed against a plain light gray background.

Buy the Brightin Star 10mm f/5.6 II APS-C new on B&HBuy the Brightin Star 10mm f/5.6 II APS-C used on KEH.com

A Refined Design With Functional Updates

One of the most noticeable changes in the new version is the updated exterior design. Brightin Star says the lens now features a redesigned aperture ring and hyperfocal distance markings, making zone focusing and quick manual operation easier for street, travel, and landscape photography.

The lens retains the compact form factor of the original model, helping preserve its appeal as a lightweight option for everyday carry and compact mirrorless camera setups.

Brightin Star is also emphasizing the creative side of the lens, positioning the 10mm f/5.6 II as a more playful approach to photography that encourages experimentation with perspective and composition.

Wider View and Closer Focusing

The updated optical design introduces several meaningful improvements over the previous version.

Minimum focusing distance has been reduced from 7.9 inches (20 centimeters) to 4.7 inches (12 centimeters), allowing photographers to get significantly closer to subjects while exaggerating perspective and foreground separation.

Brightin Star has also slightly expanded the field of view from 172 degrees to 173 degrees, pushing the ultra-wide perspective even further.

While a one-degree increase may sound minor on paper, lenses at this focal length already operate at the extreme edge of ultra-wide coverage, where even subtle adjustments can affect framing and immersion.

A black Olympus OM-D camera with attached lens is displayed on a white surface against a plain light background. The camera has various control dials and buttons visible.

Updated Coating Designed to Reduce Flare

Brightin Star says the 10mm f/5.6 II also introduces upgraded IMC coating technology intended to improve image clarity by reducing flare and ghosting.

Ultra-wide lenses often struggle when shooting into strong light sources, given their wide angle of view, making coating performance especially important for preserving contrast and controlling unwanted reflections.

According to Brightin Star, the updated coating is designed to produce cleaner images in difficult lighting conditions while maintaining overall sharpness and contrast.

A Fujifilm X-T5 mirrorless digital camera with a black textured grip and silver top, equipped with a Fujinon lens, is displayed on a white platform against a plain background.

Pricing and Availability

The Brightin Star 10mm f/5.6 II APS-C lens is available now with an introductory price of $66 through May 25. After the promotional period, the lens will retail for $75.

Buy the Brightin Star 10mm f/5.6 II APS-C new on B&HBuy the Brightin Star 10mm f/5.6 II APS-C used on KEH.com

Image credits: Brightin Star

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