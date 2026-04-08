Brightin Star Announces Updated MF 11mm f/2.8 II Full Frame Fisheye Lens

Brightin Star has introduced the MF 11mm f/2.8 II, a next-generation update to its ultra-wide prime lens that brings a refreshed design and optical improvements to its existing lineup. The new version maintains its predecessor’s distinctive field of view while refining handling and image performance for full-frame photographers.

An Expansive 182° Field of View

At the core of the lens is its 182-degree angle of view, positioning it among the widest rectilinear-style options available for full-frame systems. This extreme perspective is designed to capture expansive scenes in a single frame, making it suitable for landscapes, architecture, and creative compositions that emphasize scale and distortion.

The lens features an aperture range of f/2.8 to f/22, offering flexibility across lighting conditions while enabling control over depth of field. An eight-bladed aperture diaphragm produces defined starbursts, adding a stylistic element for night and point-light photography.

Optical and Build Enhancements

The updated optical design incorporates 11 elements in eight groups, along with IMC coating intended to improve contrast and reduce flare. Brightin Star states that these refinements contribute to sharper, more vivid image output compared to the previous version.

Physically, the lens features a full aluminum alloy body, weighing approximately 19.4 ounces (550 grams). The redesigned exterior emphasizes a more modern, streamlined look while maintaining a fully manual shooting experience. The lens includes both manual focus and a stepless aperture ring, allowing for smooth, granular exposure adjustments, which is particularly useful for video applications.

Close Focusing and Creative Flexibility

With a minimum focusing distance of 6.7 inches (just under 0.2 meters), the MF 11mm f/2.8 II enables close-up shooting uncommon for ultra-wide lenses. This allows for exaggerated perspectives and foreground emphasis, opening up creative possibilities for subjects such as pets, environmental portraits, and experimental compositions.

Pricing and Availability

The Brightin Star MF 11mm f/2.8 II lens comes in multiple mounts, including Sony E, Nikon Z, Canon RF, and L-Mount, ensuring compatibility with a wide range of full-frame mirrorless cameras. The new manual focus fisheye lens is available now for $249.99, a $20 discount over its full retail price. This introductory pricing ends on April 23 and is only available directly through Brightin Star’s online store.

Image credits: Brightin Star