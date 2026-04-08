Brightin Star Announces Updated MF 11mm f/2.8 II Full Frame Fisheye Lens

Kate Garibaldi

Split image: On the left, a close-up of a digital camera with a large lens resting on sand; on the right, a woman poses energetically on a staircase, smiling and making hand gestures.

Brightin Star has introduced the MF 11mm f/2.8 II, a next-generation update to its ultra-wide prime lens that brings a refreshed design and optical improvements to its existing lineup. The new version maintains its predecessor’s distinctive field of view while refining handling and image performance for full-frame photographers.

An Expansive 182° Field of View

At the core of the lens is its 182-degree angle of view, positioning it among the widest rectilinear-style options available for full-frame systems. This extreme perspective is designed to capture expansive scenes in a single frame, making it suitable for landscapes, architecture, and creative compositions that emphasize scale and distortion.

Close-up of a fisheye camera lens attached to a black camera body, resting on beige textured fabric. The lens displays focal length, aperture markings, and focusing scales in yellow and white.

A nighttime cityscape shows a brightly lit cable-stayed bridge with a starburst effect on its lights, stretching over a calm river with rocks in the foreground and a skyline in the distance. Text reads: "8-Pointed Starburst.

Two close-up photos of green leaves, one zoomed out and one zoomed in, with highlighted areas showing clear leaf details. Text describes the sharp and textured image quality achieved with advanced lens technology.

The lens features an aperture range of f/2.8 to f/22, offering flexibility across lighting conditions while enabling control over depth of field. An eight-bladed aperture diaphragm produces defined starbursts, adding a stylistic element for night and point-light photography.

Optical and Build Enhancements

The updated optical design incorporates 11 elements in eight groups, along with IMC coating intended to improve contrast and reduce flare. Brightin Star states that these refinements contribute to sharper, more vivid image output compared to the previous version.

Physically, the lens features a full aluminum alloy body, weighing approximately 19.4 ounces (550 grams). The redesigned exterior emphasizes a more modern, streamlined look while maintaining a fully manual shooting experience. The lens includes both manual focus and a stepless aperture ring, allowing for smooth, granular exposure adjustments, which is particularly useful for video applications.

A young woman poses confidently on outdoor stairs, wearing wide-legged pants and sneakers. She makes a rock hand gesture towards the camera, with modern buildings and blue sky in the background. The photo uses a wide-angle lens.

A woman stands indoors in a modern building, holding and reading a large magazine. The photo has a fisheye effect, showing tall buildings, curved architecture, and an outdoor walkway in the background.

Tall trees with green foliage are pictured from below, their trunks stretching upwards and forming a circle, framing a patch of blue sky in the middle. Sunlight filters through the leaves, creating a vibrant, serene scene.

Leafless tree branches frame a dark, starry night sky. The silhouettes of the trees contrast with the deep blue sky, where numerous stars are visible, creating a tranquil and eerie woodland scene.

A tunnel made of stone bricks opens onto a road at sunset, with a white centerline leading to the horizon. A person on a motorcycle rides toward the tunnel, and power lines and buildings are visible outside.

Close Focusing and Creative Flexibility

With a minimum focusing distance of 6.7 inches (just under 0.2 meters), the MF 11mm f/2.8 II enables close-up shooting uncommon for ultra-wide lenses. This allows for exaggerated perspectives and foreground emphasis, opening up creative possibilities for subjects such as pets, environmental portraits, and experimental compositions.

A close-up of a wide-angle camera lens with a petal-shaped lens hood, mounted on a silver camera body. The lens shows “F2.8” and labeled markings, with a blurred lens cap in the background.

Pricing and Availability

The Brightin Star MF 11mm f/2.8 II lens comes in multiple mounts, including Sony E, Nikon Z, Canon RF, and L-Mount, ensuring compatibility with a wide range of full-frame mirrorless cameras. The new manual focus fisheye lens is available now for $249.99, a $20 discount over its full retail price. This introductory pricing ends on April 23 and is only available directly through Brightin Star’s online store.

Buy the Brightin Star MF 11mm f/2.8 II new on B&HBuy the Brightin Star MF 11mm f/2.8 II used on KEH.com

Image credits: Brightin Star

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