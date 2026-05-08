On-The-Ground Images of Two Powerful Volcanic Eruptions Today

A pair of volcanoes erupted today in Asia, one in Japan and another in Indonesia, and photographers in both countries have been sharing harrowing photos of the incidents.

Sakurajima volcano erupted today at 4:15 PM local time, sending an ash plume billowing 11,500 feet into the sky. The volcano, the most active in Japan, is located in Kagoshima Prefecture in Kyushu near the very southern tip of the island nation.

Following the eruption, authorities issued a volcanic ash warning, urging people to take necessary safety precautions. Given the volcano’s frequent eruptions, which often send volcanic ash high into the sky, nearby communities are well prepared, and numerous shelters are available for those caught out during an event. The volcano had another major eruption less than a month ago.

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While there are no reported injuries from today’s Sakurajima eruption, it is unfortunately a much more tragic story farther south in the Pacific. Three hikers have been killed after Mount Dukono volcano in Indonesia erupted.

As BBC reports, Mount Dukono erupted on Friday morning, spewing ash a staggering six miles (10 kilometers) into the sky. The volcano, located on North Maluku island, has erupted more than 200 times since just last March, prompting officials to routinely issue warnings against hiking.

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The three killed hikers were part of a 20-person group of Indonesian and Singaporean hikers who elected to hike despite current restrictions. According to local North Halmahera police chief, Erlichson Pasaribu, the three deceased remain on the mountain awaiting recovery, while most of the rest of the hiking group has been safely evacuated and is receiving treatment. Two members of the group, local porters, remained on the mountain to help rescue personnel locate the bodies.

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Dukono is among the most active volcanoes in Indonesia, and officials have repeatedly urged tourists and climbers not to approach Mount Dukono’s main crater, but as BBC explains, it has not deterred visitors.

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“Dukono is a mountain with almost continuous eruptive activity, so any violation of the danger zone carries a fatal risk,” says Dr. Daryono from the Indonesian Association of Disaster Experts.

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“On social media, the public often sees videos of climbers or influencers who successfully ascend and return safely. Such content slowly creates a distorted risk perception.

“The public only sees those who successfully descend and post dramatic content, while potential threats that did not occur at the time become invisible. The real danger remains and could emerge at any time in the form of ejections of incandescent material, thick ashfall, volcanic gas, or sudden explosive eruptions.”

Image credits: Header photo of Sakurajima volcano eruption from 2025, licensed via Depositphotos.com.