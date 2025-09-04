Incredible Footage Shows a ‘Volnado’

During a livestream from the United States Geological Survey’s (USGS) V3cam at Kīlauea volcano in Hawaii, the stationary camera caught sight of an incredible event that the USGS calls a “volnado.”

A “volnado,” which is not a real term, at least not yet, is when a whirlwind brings loose ash up from the ground next to an active volcanic fountain that is spewing into the air, flowing from below Earth’s surface.

We know you've heard of a volcano…but how about a volnado? This afternoon, during episode 32 fountaining at Kīlauea the V3 live camera (https://t.co/tCc5xGmMcO) caught this whirlwind kicking up loose ash deposits along the active fountain and flow within Halemaʻumaʻu crater. pic.twitter.com/wCwhZgoFV8 — USGS Volcanoes🌋 (@USGSVolcanoes) September 3, 2025

While it’s not unusual for people to see small whirlwinds pick up dirt and debris, especially during storms, often called “dust devils,” such phenomena are rarely observed near active volcanoes.

From earlier today on the USGS livestream. It's a bit easier to see here. pic.twitter.com/byCsgdSTyq — Jeff (@eyedocjeff) September 3, 2025

Thanks to live-streaming cameras like the one the USGS has at Kīlauea, people worldwide can keep a close eye on the volcano and, on rare occasions, even see something extra special.

The USGS’ cameras were also on hand in June 2023 when Kīlauea erupted, providing an incredible look at the very moment the volcano erupted.

Although many may rightfully bemoan the fact that there are so many cameras around these days, the proliferation of digital camera technology has ensured that we all get to see a lot of spectacular and rare events.

For example, earlier this year, viewers were treated to seeing (and hearing) a meteorite smashing onto someone’s walkway in Prince Edward Island, Canada, thanks to a Ring doorbell. Dashcam and security cameras routinely capture the frightening power of nature, like when a dash cam in Nebraska witnessed a tornado destroying a large building. Short-lived transient spectacles like fireballs are often recorded by stationary cameras, too.

Volcanoes are an enthralling target for photographers. In July, PetaPixel featured incredible photos from Jeroen Van Nieuwenhove after he shot the Sundhnúkagígar volcano in Iceland during a rainstorm, which created surreal steam and fog around the lava flow. Last year, also in Iceland, photographer Vilhelm Gunnarsson documented volcanic lava engulfing Iceland’s famous tourist destination, the Blue Lagoon.

Image credits: United States Geological Survey