Japan Published an AI-Generated Video of Mount Fuji Erupting

To teach its citizens about the dangers of a Mount Fuji eruption and the potential threat to the lives of 37 million Tokyo residents, Japan published a series of AI-generated video clips showing the volcano erupting.

The AI video was made to stress that an eruption can strike without warning and at any time. To emphasize the point, the video shows an apocalyptic column of ash bellowing from the top of Mount Fuji and scenes in Tokyo showing the streets and air thick with dust.

The AI disaster simulation video warns that there would be transport chaos, disruption to food and power supply, and respiratory issues for citizens.

Mount Fuji sits 60 miles (100 kilometers) from Tokyo and although it hasn’t erupted since 1707, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government wants to raise awareness about a potential disaster.

“We need to arm ourselves with facts and prepare for disaster in our daily lives,” the video says while showing images of a well-stocked family pantry completed with canned food and medical supplies.

“The simulation is designed to equip residents with accurate knowledge and preparedness measures they can take in case of an emergency,” says the Tokyo government, while adding that currently there are no signs of Fuji erupting.

The videos have caused anxiety and confusion among some residents. “I’m wondering why this is happening all of a sudden,” Shinichiro Kariya, a 57-year-old hospital employee, tells the Associated Press.

“Are there actually any signs of eruption?” Kariya asked. “Why are we now hearing things like ‘10 centimeters of ash could fall,’ even in Tokyo?”

However, one resident who lives in Mishima City, close to Mount Fuji, says the video has spurred her on to purchase emergency supplies. “Nature’s power is so great that maybe it’s better if it scares us a little,” says Hiromi Ooki.

Officials say they haven’t received complaints from citizens, adding that there is “no particular significance” to the timing of the videos and Fuji is not expected to erupt imminently.

While there has been no Fuji eruption for over 300 years, it has at various points in its long history been highly active.

It hasn’t erupted since Tokyo became the mega-metropolis it is today — and an eruption now is expected to cost roughly $25 billion in damage.