Miami GP Has Strict Rules on What Cameras You Can Bring in

Formula 1 is rolling back into the United States this weekend and keen photographers attending the Miami Grand Prix might want to read the small print.

As professional motorsports photographer Jamey Price points out on his Instagram page, the Miami GP has a strict camera policy.

“This is just a reminder to anybody going to the Miami Grand Prix this weekend as a fan that this event has some very strict camera rules on what you can and cannot bring in,” Price says.

On the event’s FAQs page, under cameras, it says that “point-and-shoot cameras and cameras with consumer-grade detachable lenses no longer than six inches will be allowed in order for guests to take photos, provided that they are only for personal and private non-commercial purposes.” So something like a 70-200mm lens is definitely not allowed.

Even so, Price suggests printing out the Miami Grand Prix’s wording on what kind of camera is allowed, since security might turn someone away simply for having a camera.

It’s also worth noting that “monopods, tripods, selfie sticks, audio recording devices, and video cameras” are not permitted inside the Miami International Autodrome, according to the Formula 1 Miami GP website. “Cameras may be subject to additional screening,” it adds.

Past Difficulties

Long-time readers may remember an amusing story from 2023 in which a fan was turned away from the Miami GP because he had a mirrorless camera with him.

James Tu told PetaPixel that he brought a Sony a9 with a small 40mm prime attached, but the small setup was rejected by security on the gate. He was told his setup was too “professional.”

Undeterred, Tu brought a Sony Mavica MVC-FD90 that records photos on a 3.5-inch floppy disk. When he showed up at the gate, security laughed and waved him through.

The strict rules in Miami are a far cry from some other races, namely Japan, which operates a special ticket for photographers. The 1,000 tickets made available to amateur snappers are known locally as “cameraman seats.” They were introduced over a decade ago to accommodate hobbyist photographers so that they don’t interrupt the regular race fans’ experience.

Image credits: Header photo licensed via Depositphotos.