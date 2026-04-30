This Compact Digital ‘Film’ Camera Has Raised Nearly $900,000

Last December, photographer and designer Xiao Liu announced Rewindpix, a digital, screen-free compact camera designed to offer an analog experience. It launched on Kickstarter earlier this month, and with 11 days left in the campaign, it has shattered its funding goal by over $870,000.

Rewindpix promises to deliver the “tactile joy of film” photography with the convenience of digital. To achieve this goal, the compact digital camera has a large optical viewfinder, a tactile winder, a swappable shutter release, and no rear screens. The only display on the camera is a small LCD status indicator that shows battery life, the selected digital filter, and the number of remaining photos.

The Rewindpix has a special mode to behave more like a film camera. In its “Film Mode,” photographers use “film rolls” with a maximum of 36 shots each, and they can shoot with up to three different film filters, which can be swapped during a “roll” using an on-camera filter switch. Photographers transfer their photos from their camera to their phone to see them, although the files are also saved to an inserted SD card.

There’s also a more traditional digital camera mode with unlimited shooting and built-in filter presets.

Regarding the film simulations and filters, users can customize their own in the accompanying Rewindpix app to dial in a custom look. Photographers can tweak settings like saturation, exposure, contrast, grain, vignette, and more. There are even special effects like film-inspired light leaks and classic camera timestamps.

Backers can grab the Rewindpix for as little as $99, and its MSRP will be $169. With that in mind, it is not too surprising that the specs are not Earth-shattering. The Rewindpix has a small 13-megapixel Sony IMX258 Type 1/3.06 image sensor paired with a lens that combines glass and plastic elements. The camera has a 35mm equivalent focal length and an f/2.2 aperture.

The camera is built from metal and PVC and weighs 185 grams (6.5 ounces). The camera is 110 x 65 x 35 millimeters (4.3 x 2.6 x 1.4 inches). The built-in lens accepts 43mm filters, and the bottom of the camera features a 1/4-inch tripod mount. The camera has a shoe on top as well, but it’s cold, not hot. It could support some manual flashes and certain other accessories.

Speaking of flash, the Rewindpix has one built in, a Xenon flash that delivers the classic old-school flash look that is all the rage these days.

The Rewindpix is available in two colors, sand dune (tan) and moon rock (black). Numerous add-ons are available, including a bag, strap, waist-level viewfinder, shoe cover, wooden handle, shutter buttons in different colors, and more, priced from $6 to $29. Rewindpix says shipping to backers will begin in June.

Image credits: Rewindpix

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