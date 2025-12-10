Rewindpix Puts a Film Experience in a Digital, Screen-Free Compact Camera

Rewindpix, a new project from photographer and designer Xiao Liu, aims to give digital photography a more tactile, intentional feel. Inspired by classic film compacts and built around a large optical viewfinder and customizable film-like filters, the upcoming camera blends analog charm with modern flexibility.

A Digital Camera Designed to Feel Analog

Liu says the idea for Rewindpix surfaced after testing popular film-inspired digital compacts like the Camp Snap, FlashBack One, and Paper Shoot. He found that the small viewfinders and shutter lag left him craving something closer to the classic cameras he grew up using. Rewindpix is his answer: a compact digital camera that behaves like a film camera, complete with a mechanical winder, a physical shutter, and what he claims may be the largest optical viewfinder available in the category.

The exterior borrows from classics like the Agfa Optima, pairing a boxy shape with a bright Xenon flash and tactile controls. A one inch LCD on the back shows only essential data such as the selected film mode, shots remaining, and Wi Fi status, keeping the shooting experience intentionally screen free.

Film Style Shooting Without the Screen

Rewindpix takes a hybrid approach to digital imaging. Photographers cannot view their shots on the camera itself, but a companion app acts as a modern darkroom. Through the app, users can browse images, select filter profiles, and load custom film stocks into the camera.

Two primary modes shape the experience. First is Camera mode, where photographers can choose from three built in filters: Sunny Warm, Breezy Cool, and Simply Mono. These filters can be customized and applied directly in camera, no phone required. The camera stores more than 1200 photos internally and captures over 300 shots on a single charge.

Second is Film mode, where photographers treat each filter as a dedicated roll. Once selected, the look stays locked in for 36 frames. Through the app, photographers can load from more than 20 film stock inspired profiles or create their own options, including looks reminiscent of Portra 400 or stylistic palettes inspired by directors like Wes Anderson.

This structure is designed to encourage slower, more thoughtful shooting, while still giving creators a large sandbox of aesthetic options.

Inside the Camera

Rewindpix is built around a 13 megapixel, 1/3.06 inch sensor paired with an f/2.2 glass lens. A front thread allows shooters to attach filters, giving the compact system additional creative flexibility. The camera also features customizable shutter buttons that can be swapped to suit different styles or moods.

“At its heart is what may be the largest optical viewfinder on the market, giving you a wide, bright window to the world. Just like those pre-screen days that we all missed. Every detail matters: the mechanical shutter, the satisfying winding, the oversized shutter button you can swap to match your mood,” Rewindpix says.

Sample photos provided by the Rewindpix team show output across the camera’s built in filters, default digital rendering, and app based film profiles. The startup says the gallery will continue to expand as development progresses.

A Tool for Slow Photography

Rewindpix frames its project as a response to the fast pace of digital capture and the endless editing that often follows by removing the constant feedback loop of a rear screen and offering a simplified workflow, the camera seeks to put emphasis back on composition, anticipation, and physical interaction.

According to Rewindpix, the concept was born among friends and engineers who missed the feel of film cameras but wanted the convenience and experimentation of digital capture. The winding lever, oversized shutter button, and large viewfinder are all deliberately chosen to heighten that sense of connection.

Pricing & Availability

While Rewindpix is expected to ship in 2026 and will debut first on a Kickstarter where a pre-launch page is currently active. The company says early supporters will receive 40% off the future retail price, though the final MSRP has not been announced.

Image credits: Rewindpix

