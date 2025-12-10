Rewindpix Puts a Film Experience in a Digital, Screen-Free Compact Camera

Two retro-style cameras, one beige and one black, labeled "Rewindpix," are side by side on a glossy surface with a dark background. Both cameras feature large lenses and prominent viewfinders.

Rewindpix, a new project from photographer and designer Xiao Liu, aims to give digital photography a more tactile, intentional feel. Inspired by classic film compacts and built around a large optical viewfinder and customizable film-like filters, the upcoming camera blends analog charm with modern flexibility.

A Digital Camera Designed to Feel Analog

Liu says the idea for Rewindpix surfaced after testing popular film-inspired digital compacts like the Camp Snap, FlashBack One, and Paper Shoot. He found that the small viewfinders and shutter lag left him craving something closer to the classic cameras he grew up using. Rewindpix is his answer: a compact digital camera that behaves like a film camera, complete with a mechanical winder, a physical shutter, and what he claims may be the largest optical viewfinder available in the category.

The exterior borrows from classics like the Agfa Optima, pairing a boxy shape with a bright Xenon flash and tactile controls. A one inch LCD on the back shows only essential data such as the selected film mode, shots remaining, and Wi Fi status, keeping the shooting experience intentionally screen free.

Four retro-style cameras in cream and gray colors are arranged on a reflective surface. Each camera features a large lens, minimalistic design, and a prominent red shutter button on top.

Film Style Shooting Without the Screen

Rewindpix takes a hybrid approach to digital imaging. Photographers cannot view their shots on the camera itself, but a companion app acts as a modern darkroom. Through the app, users can browse images, select filter profiles, and load custom film stocks into the camera.

Two primary modes shape the experience. First is Camera mode, where photographers can choose from three built in filters: Sunny Warm, Breezy Cool, and Simply Mono. These filters can be customized and applied directly in camera, no phone required. The camera stores more than 1200 photos internally and captures over 300 shots on a single charge.

Second is Film mode, where photographers treat each filter as a dedicated roll. Once selected, the look stays locked in for 36 frames. Through the app, photographers can load from more than 20 film stock inspired profiles or create their own options, including looks reminiscent of Portra 400 or stylistic palettes inspired by directors like Wes Anderson.

This structure is designed to encourage slower, more thoughtful shooting, while still giving creators a large sandbox of aesthetic options.

Four smartphone screens show a photography app: landing page, film stock options, photo reel in darkroom, and filter adjustment sliders for contrast, exposure, highlights, shadows, brightness, and saturation.

A collage of six sunny, warm-looking scenes: a red door, a child by a lake, kids crossing a city street, leafy plants by a tree, hikers by the ocean, and a red and yellow sports car by a white building.

A collage of six bright, blue-sky photos: a Ferris wheel, statues by the water, a dock, a city waterfront, people looking at a ship inside, and two people smiling at an outdoor street art market.

A collage of six black-and-white photos: a lit cinema at night, a log on a beach, a Starbucks on a street corner, people watching a movie, a bookstore exterior, and the interior of a modern library.

A collage of nine photos, each with a distinct color filter. Images include houses, coastlines, a stop sign, carnival rides, murals, a sunset, and the Golden Gate Bridge, divided into "Portra400," "Retro Cine," and "Creative" sections.

Inside the Camera

Rewindpix is built around a 13 megapixel, 1/3.06 inch sensor paired with an f/2.2 glass lens. A front thread allows shooters to attach filters, giving the compact system additional creative flexibility. The camera also features customizable shutter buttons that can be swapped to suit different styles or moods.

“At its heart is what may be the largest optical viewfinder on the market, giving you a wide, bright window to the world. Just like those pre-screen days that we all missed. Every detail matters: the mechanical shutter, the satisfying winding, the oversized shutter button you can swap to match your mood,” Rewindpix says.

Sample photos provided by the Rewindpix team show output across the camera’s built in filters, default digital rendering, and app based film profiles. The startup says the gallery will continue to expand as development progresses.

A black Rewindpix instant camera lies on a surface covered with small gray pebbles, viewed from above.

A digital camera’s back view showing its screen with settings: Wi-Fi icon, battery, text "SUNNY" and "WARM," and numbers "12/36" and "0098." There are several buttons and dials visible on the camera body.

A Tool for Slow Photography

Rewindpix frames its project as a response to the fast pace of digital capture and the endless editing that often follows by removing the constant feedback loop of a rear screen and offering a simplified workflow, the camera seeks to put emphasis back on composition, anticipation, and physical interaction.

According to Rewindpix, the concept was born among friends and engineers who missed the feel of film cameras but wanted the convenience and experimentation of digital capture. The winding lever, oversized shutter button, and large viewfinder are all deliberately chosen to heighten that sense of connection.

A beige Rewindpix camera with a large lens and a red shutter button is shown. A detachable black viewfinder is mounted on top of the camera.

A cream-colored Rewindpix camera with a large red shutter button, a prominent lens, and a detachable 43mm filter attached to the front, shown on a white surface.

Pricing & Availability

While Rewindpix is expected to ship in 2026 and will debut first on a Kickstarter where a pre-launch page is currently active. The company says early supporters will receive 40% off the future retail price, though the final MSRP has not been announced.

Image credits: Rewindpix

Disclaimer: Make sure you do your own research into any crowdfunding project you’re considering backing. While we aim to only share legitimate and trustworthy campaigns, there’s always a real chance that you can lose your money when backing any crowdfunded project. PetaPixel does not participate in any crowdfunding affiliate programs.

To hold projects accountable, all crowdfunding campaigns on which PetaPixel reports are financially backed with the lowest tier option in order to give the publication visibility into all backer-only communications. If a campaign owner acts in a manner inconsistent with its promises, PetaPixel will share that information publicly.

