These Protective Wraps Are Designed to Keep Your Camera Gear Safe

Taking good care of camera gear is something constantly playing on a photographer’s mind, and the latest protective wraps from Spinn are designed to put minds at ease.

ProWrapp Impact+ is currently launching on Kickstarter and is described as a “gear wrapper with max shock resistance.” The heavy-duty fabrics dampen shock and vibrations to keep gear safe. PetaPixel has covered Spinn Design’s protective wraps before.

“ProWrapp Impact+ provides maximum protection against impact for all technical equipment,” the company writes on Kickstarter. “Its engineering is focused entirely on delivering maximum shock-absorbence without adding bulk, and its all-over hook-and-loop closure makes packing a breeze.”

It’s not just camera gear, Spinn says photographers can protect their laptops, external hard drives, or any other piece of tech they would like to see stay unscathed.

“You don’t need separate cases for each of your tech tools,” the company says. “The entire surface of this wrapper serves as a closure that is sturdy, reliable, and lockable in any desired position. That’s what makes the ProWrapp Impact+ the perfect protective storage solution for all your items!”

The ProWrapp Impact+ comes in four different sizes: Small, 29 x 29 cm (11.5 x 11.5 inches), made for small lenses, smartphones; Medium, 38 x 39 cm (15.5 x 15.5 inches), for mirrorless cameras and longer lenses; Large, 49 x 49 cm (19.5 x 19.5 inches), for DSLRs with lenses like 24-105mm or smaller tripods; Extra Large, 69 x 69 cm (27 x 27 inches), for telephoto lenses, lighting equipment, and large tripods.

“ProWrapp Impact+ combines the finest qualities a gear wrapper can offer today — making it truly one-of-a-kind,” says Spinn Design.

“It offers: A newly developed high-pile fabric with exceptional shock-absorbing properties and soft feel; reliable, full-surface hook-and-loop closure; color coding for the various sizes; sturdy loop for hanging purposes; rounded corners to prevent unwanted opening and peeling; and four carefully matched sizes for every type of application and equipment.”

The Kickstarter runs until May 15, with shipping expected in August. There’s a deal for all four sizes for €89 ($104).

Disclaimer: Make sure you do your own research into any crowdfunding project you’re considering backing. While we aim to only share legitimate and trustworthy campaigns, there’s always a real chance that you can lose your money when backing any crowdfunded project.

Image credits: Spinn Design