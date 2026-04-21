Photographers Are Testing the New WideluxX F10 Panoramic Camera Now

The reborn WideluxX camera is inching closer to market, as SilverBridges has now revealed that the first WideluxX production run is in the works and that fully working prototypes are in the hands of photographers right now.

The new WideluxX F10 has been a long time coming. Back in September 2024, Oscar-winning actor and passionate photographer Jeff Bridges unveiled that he and his wife, photographer Susan Bridges (née Geston), had teamed up with SilvergrainClassics’ editor-in-chief Marwan El Mozayen and Charys Schuler to form SilverBridges, a new company dedicated to reviving the beloved Widelux camera.

Jeff Bridges’ love affair with the Widelux is well known. Unfortunately, the original Widelux factory burned down over 20 years ago, essentially ending the camera’s production and its ability to be easily repaired.

Determined to bring it back, the two Bridges, El Mozayen, and Schuler have been working tirelessly on a new WideluxX F10 camera that retains the charm of the original while adding modern improvements. This meant reverse-engineering a classic Widelux, determining what needed to be tweaked, which parts needed to be newly machined, and more. It is an extensive, complex process.

This revival reached a crescendo last October when SilverBridges reached prototyping stage, showing off a beautiful, fresh take on the classic panoramic film camera.

“I think we see ourselves as the missing link between the history of analog photography and the future of analog photography. It’s not only about the Widelux, which is an amazing camera and a wonderful tool for artists, but it’s about the future of analog photography. Giving a new generation of photographers the tools to work on. It’s about the art and the craft of camera manufacturing and analog photography,” Jeff Bridges said last year of the WideluxX F10.

Jeff and Susan Bridges got to unbox the WideluxX F10 prototype early last month, and their excitement was palpable.

Now that other photographers have taken the WideluxX F10 out into the world, fans can see what sort of performance and charm await them.

“These images go beyond the early tests you’ve seen before,” SilverBridges says of the new shots, which are featured throughout this story. “This is the kind of creative use that made the original Widelux so distinctive — now coming from a WideluxX.”

As for when other photographers will be able to purchase their own WideluxX F10, SilverBridges says more details will arrive “very soon.”

Image credits: SilverBridges, WideluxX