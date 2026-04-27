Xelmus Teased the World’s Widest Anamorphic Lens

Xelmus used NAB Show 2026 to preview what may be one of its most ambitious optics to date, the Aura 16mm 2x anamorphic lens. Still in prototype form, the lens is being shown as a proof of concept for what the company describes as the world’s widest anamorphic lens, a creatively driven addition to its growing anamorphic lineup.

An Ultra-Wide Anamorphic Concept

The Aura 16mm 2x anamorphic is designed for Super35 sensors and pushes into territory rarely explored in anamorphic cinematography. With an approximately 150-degree field of view, it positions itself as an extremely wide option while maintaining the defining characteristics of anamorphic imaging.

The goal is to combine expansive framing with the compression and visual language typically associated with longer anamorphic lenses. In practice, that means capturing large-scale environments while still retaining subject separation and cinematic depth.

Xelmus describes the lens as a tool that unlocks new creative possibilities for cinematographers and directors working in narrative, commercial, and experimental formats.

Prototype Design and Early Development

At NAB, the Aura 16mm is being shown as a working prototype, with elements of the housing still 3D printed. While not yet a finalized production unit, the lens serves as a demonstration of Xelmus’ optical direction and design capabilities.

Despite its prototype status, the lens is already functional, offering a preview of how the final product may perform in real-world shooting scenarios. The company indicates that the lens is targeting a release window in early next year, though final specifications may continue to evolve as development progresses.

Optical Character and Anamorphic Signature

The lens incorporates a front astigmatizer focusing system, paired with specialized coatings designed to produce classic anamorphic flares while maintaining contrast in high-light conditions. This approach aims to balance expressive flare characteristics with modern expectations for image clarity and control.

Early impressions suggest that the flare behavior and overall rendering are consistent with Xelmus’ broader Aura lineup, while also complementing the existing Apollo series. This consistency is important for productions looking to mix focal lengths without introducing noticeable shifts in visual character.

In addition to flare characteristics, Xelmus states that the lens is designed to deliver controlled focus breathing and minimal barrel distortion, helping maintain stable framing during focus pulls. The optical design also emphasizes a distinctive “waterfall” style bokeh and retro-inspired veiling glare, evoking the look of mid-20th century cinema while retaining modern performance.

Balancing Size and Extreme Field of View

One of the more notable aspects of the Aura 16mm prototype is its relative compactness, given its extremely wide field of view. Ultra-wide anamorphic lenses often require large, complex optical assemblies, but Xelmus appears to prioritize a more manageable form factor.

This could make the lens more practical for handheld shooting, gimbal work, and tighter production environments where larger cinema lenses can be limiting.

Crafted Under Challenging Conditions

Xelmus continues to develop its lenses in Kharkiv, Ukraine, a context that has shaped much of the company’s identity in recent years. The Aura series, including the 16mm prototype, reflects an ongoing effort to blend traditional cinematic aesthetics with modern optical engineering despite difficult working conditions.

The company positions its work as both a technical and creative pursuit, emphasizing collaboration with filmmakers throughout the design process to ensure the lenses meet real production demands.

A Broader Vision for the Aura Series

The Aura 16mm 2x anamorphic is intended to expand the capabilities of Xelmus’ existing lineup, offering filmmakers an option at the extreme wide end of the spectrum. By maintaining consistent flare characteristics and rendering across the series, the lens aims to integrate seamlessly into multi-lens shooting setups.

If brought to market as planned, it would represent one of the widest anamorphic options available for Super35, opening up new visual approaches for large-scale scenes, immersive environments, and unconventional framing.

Pricing and Availability

The Xelmus Aura 16mm 2x anamorphic lens remains in prototype form, with a projected release expected in early next year. Further details, including final specifications and pricing, have not yet been announced.

Image credits: Xelmus