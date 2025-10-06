Laowa’s New 20mm T2 Proteus 2x Anamorphic Lens Is its Widest Yet

Venus Optics has expanded its Proteus series with a new ultra-wide 20mm T2 2X Anamorphic lens. Set to impress filmmakers with unique features, the 20mm T2 lens offers a blend of cinematic quality and versatility, promising to be a valuable tool for professionals in the film industry, particularly those working in tight spaces or requiring wide-angle shots.

A New Standard in Anamorphic Lenses

The Laowa Proteus 20mm T2 2X Anamorphic lens is designed with Super35 sensors in mind, offering a classic 2x anamorphic squeeze that creates the much-desired ultra-widescreen cinematic look. With a constant 2x squeeze ratio, filmmakers can achieve a 2.66:1 aspect ratio on a 4:3 sensor, or a 2.4:1 ratio on a 6:5 sensor after de-squeezing. This feature provides ample room to crop to the popular 2.39:1 aspect ratio while maintaining consistent optical performance across various focusing distances. The lens’s squeeze ratio stays constant, avoiding the anamorphic “mump” effect that can distort images when the subject is out of focus.

Key Features and Performance

The 20mm lens boasts a maximum aperture of T2, providing a significant advantage in low-light conditions. This large aperture enables a shallow depth of field, resulting in a smooth, visually pleasing transition from sharp focus to a softer background. The lens’s sharpness and contrast hold up well even at wide-open apertures, meeting the high demands of professional film production.

For close-up work, the Proteus 20mm lens features a minimum focusing distance of 18.9 inches (48 centimeters), making it ideal for tight shots and dramatic close-ups. The lens also produces an elliptical bokeh, a signature feature of anamorphic lenses, which adds an extra level of cinematic aesthetic to out-of-focus areas. Additionally, filmmakers will appreciate the lens’s low focus breathing, which minimizes changes in angle of view and framing when adjusting focus.

The amber flare effect provides a warm, distinctive look to your footage, contributing to the anamorphic style that many filmmakers desire. The lens is also available in a Flex version, which offers interchangeable flare options of blue, amber, or silver. This modular design provides cinematographers with the flexibility to tailor the visual character of their lenses to suit various production needs.

Compact Yet Versatile

With a front outside diameter of 114mm and a 105mm filter thread, the Proteus 20mm is compatible with a range of professional accessories. The lens’s compact design makes it an excellent choice for shooting in confined spaces, such as inside vehicles or other tight environments. The 104.7° horizontal angle of view allows for dynamic wide-angle shots, opening up new creative possibilities for filmmakers working in cramped conditions.

“The widest focal length in the Laowa Proteus Series and the S35 anamorphic market, the new 20mm offers a horizontal angle of view of 104.7°, with well-controlled distortion across the frame. With this additional focal length, cinematographers can shoot in enclosed spaces, such as inside a car, or create dramatic wide-angle compositions, making the set more versatile for narrative and commercial productions,” Venus Optics says.

The lens is available with interchangeable PL and EF mounts, making it compatible with a broad array of cameras. Whether used on a S35 or full-frame sensor with an optional 1.4x full-frame adapter, the Proteus 20mm lens promises to offer sharp, high-quality images across various sensor types. The unified gear positions on the aperture and focus rings ensure smooth transitions between lenses, eliminating the need for readjustment when swapping between focal lengths.

For filmmakers seeking the widest focal length in the Laowa Proteus series or the S35 anamorphic market, the Proteus 20mm T2 2X Anamorphic lens stands as a compelling choice. With its cinematic image quality, compact design, and adaptability for tight spaces, this lens promises to be a versatile addition to any filmmaker’s toolkit.

Pricing and Availability

The Laowa Proteus 20mm T2 2X Anamorphic lens is available to order now for $5,000, the same price as the rest of the Proteus 2X lenses.

Image credits: Venus Optics