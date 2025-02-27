DJI’s New ‘Drone in a Box’ Supports 24/7 Drone Operations

The new DJI Dock 3 is DJI’s first “Drone in a Box” solution that supports vehicle mounting, providing users with new ways to achieve 24/7 remote operation in a broader range of environments.

Like many of DJI’s other industrial products, the DJI Dock 3 is designed to meet the needs of public safety officials, emergency response teams, and various field operations (like surveying infrastructure or agriculture).

The DJI Dock 3 comes with the all-new DJI Matrice 4D or DJI Matrice 4D drone. These all-new drones follow the DJI Matrice 4T and 4E drones released in early January. The 4D and 4DT models feature IP55-rated dust and water resistance and an extended forward flight time of 54 minutes (47 minutes of hovering).

Both drones feature a wide-angle camera, a medium telephoto camera, a telephoto camera, and a Laser Range Finder. DJI promises impressive full-color night vision for both drones, and the 4TD offers an additional IR-cut filter for black-and-white night vision recording.

The Matrice 4D features a 20-megapixel Micro Four Thirds image sensor with a 24mm equivalent f/2.8-11 lens for its wide camera. The shorter 70mm telephoto camera has a 48-megapixel Type 1/1.3 sensor. Rounding out the camera system is a 168mm telephoto camera paired with a 48-megapixel Type 1/1.5 CMOS sensor. When used alongside FlightHub 2, operators can use an automatic zoom function to track an object, like a vehicle.

The Matrice 4TD adds an infrared thermal camera with a new NIR auxiliary light that offers 100 meters of illumination range. It has the same mid-telephoto and telephoto cameras, although it trades out the 20-megapixel Micro Four Thirds main camera for a 24mm equivalent 48-megapixel Type 1/1.3 CMOS.

“As the world’s most trusted solution for aerial operations in public safety and infrastructure maintenance, DJI continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible,” says Christina Zhang, Senior Director of Corporate Strategy at DJI. “With DJI Dock 3, we’re proud to deliver innovative and reliable solutions that can flexibly adapt to the needs of operators on the ground.”

DJI Dock 3 can operate and charge in extreme temperatures from -30 to 50 degrees Celsius (-22 to 122 degrees Fahrenheit). While the new drones are IP55-rated, the Dock 3 is IP56-rated. The DJI Dock 3 supports emergency operations and long-distance inspections through horizontal calibration and cloud-based dock location calibrations. For fixed-mounted deployments, the DJI Dock 3 works alongside a new D-RTK 3 Relay Fixed Deployment Version that aims to enhance anti-interference performance.

Alongside the dock and new drones, DJI announced new accessories for various drone use cases, including an obstacle-sensing module designed to maneuver around small objects like power grid wires, a gimbal-following spotlight, and a real-time voice speaker.

The DJI Dock 3 and new DJI Matrice 4D and Matrice 4TD drones are now available for purchase through authorized DJI Enterprise dealers.

Image credits: DJI