DJI’s New ‘Drone in a Box’ Supports 24/7 Drone Operations

Jeremy Gray

A drone hovers above a rooftop docking station in an urban environment. The background includes tall buildings under construction against a cloudy sky. The docking station appears open and contains electronic components.

The new DJI Dock 3 is DJI’s first “Drone in a Box” solution that supports vehicle mounting, providing users with new ways to achieve 24/7 remote operation in a broader range of environments.

Like many of DJI’s other industrial products, the DJI Dock 3 is designed to meet the needs of public safety officials, emergency response teams, and various field operations (like surveying infrastructure or agriculture).

The DJI Dock 3 comes with the all-new DJI Matrice 4D or DJI Matrice 4D drone. These all-new drones follow the DJI Matrice 4T and 4E drones released in early January. The 4D and 4DT models feature IP55-rated dust and water resistance and an extended forward flight time of 54 minutes (47 minutes of hovering).

Two drones fly near power lines during a sunset. The sky displays shades of orange and violet, with mountain silhouettes in the background.

Both drones feature a wide-angle camera, a medium telephoto camera, a telephoto camera, and a Laser Range Finder. DJI promises impressive full-color night vision for both drones, and the 4TD offers an additional IR-cut filter for black-and-white night vision recording.

The Matrice 4D features a 20-megapixel Micro Four Thirds image sensor with a 24mm equivalent f/2.8-11 lens for its wide camera. The shorter 70mm telephoto camera has a 48-megapixel Type 1/1.3 sensor. Rounding out the camera system is a 168mm telephoto camera paired with a 48-megapixel Type 1/1.5 CMOS sensor. When used alongside FlightHub 2, operators can use an automatic zoom function to track an object, like a vehicle.

A person wearing a blue helmet and gloves operates a drone using a controller with a screen. The drone flies near power lines against a landscape of hills and a sunset sky.

The Matrice 4TD adds an infrared thermal camera with a new NIR auxiliary light that offers 100 meters of illumination range. It has the same mid-telephoto and telephoto cameras, although it trades out the 20-megapixel Micro Four Thirds main camera for a 24mm equivalent 48-megapixel Type 1/1.3 CMOS.

“As the world’s most trusted solution for aerial operations in public safety and infrastructure maintenance, DJI continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible,” says Christina Zhang, Senior Director of Corporate Strategy at DJI. “With DJI Dock 3, we’re proud to deliver innovative and reliable solutions that can flexibly adapt to the needs of operators on the ground.”

A drone flying at dusk with green lights on its arms. It is set against a backdrop of a dimly lit sky with clouds, suggesting an evening or early morning setting. The drone appears to have a camera or sensor attached.

DJI Dock 3 can operate and charge in extreme temperatures from -30 to 50 degrees Celsius (-22 to 122 degrees Fahrenheit). While the new drones are IP55-rated, the Dock 3 is IP56-rated. The DJI Dock 3 supports emergency operations and long-distance inspections through horizontal calibration and cloud-based dock location calibrations. For fixed-mounted deployments, the DJI Dock 3 works alongside a new D-RTK 3 Relay Fixed Deployment Version that aims to enhance anti-interference performance.

A drone with six propellers flies in the sky against an urban cityscape background featuring modern buildings and a hazy cloud cover.

Alongside the dock and new drones, DJI announced new accessories for various drone use cases, including an obstacle-sensing module designed to maneuver around small objects like power grid wires, a gimbal-following spotlight, and a real-time voice speaker.

The DJI Dock 3 and new DJI Matrice 4D and Matrice 4TD drones are now available for purchase through authorized DJI Enterprise dealers.

Image credits: DJI

