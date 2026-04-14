DJI Teases a New Drone, and it Could Be the Last to Get Approval in the US

DJI is gearing up to launch what could be its last drones cleared for sale in the United States under new FCC regulations. Following a teaser posted to Instagram today and a wave of credible leaks, the upcoming DJI Lito drones look like not just DJI’s next compact release, but potentially the final models to receive FCC certification in the U.S., pending ongoing legal battles.

DJI has officially teased its next drone launch, posting a short video to Instagram that clearly points to the long-rumored Lito series. The clip features a spinning roulette-style graphic cycling through words including “drone” and “lito,” aligning with recent leaks and FCC filings, and indicating an official reveal is set for April 23.

The timing is especially notable. Both upcoming models were approved before the December 22, 2025, FCC cutoff, meaning they are effectively “grandfathered” into the U.S. market, even as future DJI drones may face new regulatory barriers. That context adds weight to the growing wave of leaks and official signals, positioning the Lito series as a potentially pivotal release for DJI’s presence in the United States.

FCC Timing and “Grandfathered” Approval

The timing of the Lito series is especially significant in light of recent regulatory changes in the United States. A late-2025 FCC policy shift has effectively halted approval for new drone models moving forward. However, devices that secured authorization before the cutoff date remain eligible for legal sale and operation.

DJI is suing the FCC over the rule change.

In practical terms, any drones approved before December 22, 2025, are considered “grandfathered in,” allowing them to enter the market despite the broader restrictions.

Both the rumored DJI Lito 1 and DJI Lito X1 fall into this category, having completed FCC certification shortly before the deadline. This places them within a limited group of DJI products still cleared for potential U.S. release under current rules. However, DJI’s new product releases over the past year have very rarely been available through the company’s official retail channels in the U.S.

Attention has largely focused on the Lito X1 due to its association with DJI’s next-generation transmission system.

FCC filings for the device reference Software Defined Radio (SDR) across multiple frequency bands, including 2.4 GHz, 5.2 GHz, and 5.8 GHz, as well as Wi-Fi 6-class support. This places the device within DJI’s broader OcuSync ecosystem architecture.

Leaked Images Show Near-Final Hardware

Alongside DJI’s official teaser, newly surfaced images appear to show finalized versions of the Lito 1 and Lito X1. First shared by “tech detective” Igor Bogdanov, the images provide the clearest look yet at the hardware.

Unlike earlier CAD renders or early-stage leaks, these images show fully branded units with refined control layouts and a redesigned battery compartment.

Additional context has also surfaced from Reddit user Izallgoodman, who reported finding the drone within DJI Fly’s in-app simulator after updating an RC2 controller:

“So I found this on simulator after updating my rc2. From what I can tell its like a slightly lower version of the mini 5 pro. Very similar flight characteristic. Top speed is 18m/s. One thing I find interesting is that when I go to transmission setting it doesn’t show anything which leads me to believe that DJI is transitioning to O5 transmission. We can now say goodbye to our rc2 controllers,” the post by Izallgoodman reads.

While unverified, the report has circulated alongside broader discussion about DJI’s next-generation transmission systems.

Compact Design With Familiar DNA

Based on regulatory filings and imagery from the DJI FLY simulator, the design follows DJI’s established folding drone approach, with inward-folding arms for portability. The overall silhouette appears more refined than previous Mini-series models, with updated hinge geometry and a cleaner body profile.

A 3-axis gimbal is mounted beneath each unit, consistent with DJI’s compact drone design language. Both models are expected to remain under the 250-gram threshold, maintaining their classification for lighter regulatory requirements in many regions.

Despite this, filings and early reporting suggest a notable step forward in capability for this category.

According to TheNewCamera, “Many Asian websites started listing the Lito X1 drone even on their webpages.”

Positioning the Lito Lineup

Current information suggests DJI is segmenting its compact drone portfolio, with the Lito 1 positioned as an entry-level option focused on accessibility, and the Lito X1 aimed at more advanced users within the same sub-250g category. This places the Lito lineup squarely in the lightweight drone segment, where portability and ease of use continue to drive demand.

With DJI’s Instagram teaser now pointing to an April 23 reveal, focus has shifted toward awaiting the official announcement next week.

As with all pre-release information, details remain subject to change until officially confirmed.

Image credits: DJI, Igor Bogdanov Quadro_News