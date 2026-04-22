7Artisans Launches Vintage-Inspired 35mm f/2.8 for Leica M and L39 Mount

7Artisans has introduced a new compact prime lens for rangefinder shooters, the M 35mm f/2.8, designed for both Leica M and Leica Thread Mount (L39) systems. Priced at $428, the lens leans into a classic design philosophy while incorporating modern optical refinements in a notably small and lightweight form.

A Compact Take on a Classic 35mm Perspective

The 35mm focal length has long been considered a standard for everyday photography, offering a natural field of view that balances subject and environment. With a 61.8-degree angle of view on full-frame cameras, the 7Artisans M 35mm f/2.8 is positioned as a versatile option for street photography, travel, and general use.

The lens features a maximum aperture of f/2.8, which is more modest than faster primes but contributes to its compact size and portability. While not designed primarily for extreme low-light work, the aperture remains usable across a range of lighting conditions while maintaining a slim profile suited to rangefinder setups.

Vintage Design Meets Modern Construction

Visually, the lens draws clear inspiration from classic rangefinder optics, echoing designs from Leica’s earlier lineup. Its all-metal construction and compact proportions give it a distinctly vintage feel, while a blacked-out finish offers a more contemporary aesthetic compared to traditional silver lenses.

At just 3.5 ounces (88 grams) and approximately 1.1 inches (28 millimeters) in length, the lens is designed to stay unobtrusive on camera. Its small footprint makes it particularly well-suited for photographers who prioritize portability and minimalism.

Despite its size, the lens maintains a solid build quality, with a metal body that reflects its retro-inspired design language. It uses a 34mm filter thread and includes both a larger hood for flare reduction and a smaller hood that can function as a protective bumper.

Optical Design and Rendering

The M 35mm f/2.8 is built around a seven-element, five-group optical structure based on a double Gauss design. This classic configuration is paired with modern coatings intended to improve contrast and reduce flare compared to older lenses built on similar principles.

7Artisans positions the lens as balancing sharpness with a more traditional rendering style. The goal is not purely clinical performance, but an image character that retains some of the qualities associated with vintage optics, while still delivering consistent detail across the frame.

The lens uses a seven-blade aperture with a range from f/2.8 to f/22, allowing for flexibility in depth of field and exposure control.

Manual Focus and Rangefinder Integration

As expected for a lens in this category, the M 35mm f/2.8 is manual focus only. It is fully rangefinder-coupled, offering focusing from 2.3 feet (0.7 meters) to infinity on Leica M mount bodies. On some L39 cameras, coupling may begin at approximately 3.3 feet (one meter), depending on the specific camera design.

The lens is built with integrated M and L39 compatibility, eliminating the need for separate adapters and helping maintain focusing accuracy across supported systems.

Its compact design also minimizes viewfinder blockage, even when using the included lens hood, preserving a clear composing experience for rangefinder users.

Designed for Portability and Everyday Use

One of the defining characteristics of the lens is its emphasis on portability. With its low weight and compact dimensions, it is designed to be carried effortlessly, making it ideal for long shooting days or travel scenarios.

The lens is also intended to function as both a practical tool and a tactile object. Its metal construction, compact form, and included accessories reflect a design approach that emphasizes physical interaction as much as image-making.

Compatibility Across Rangefinder Systems

The 7Artisans M 35mm f/2.8 is compatible with a wide range of cameras beyond modern Leica M bodies. It can be used with Leica Thread Mount cameras, including classic Barnack models, as well as compatible rangefinders from brands such as Voigtländer, Canon, and others.It can also be adapted to many modern mirrorless cameras.

7Artisans notes that, due to variations between camera bodies, rangefinder coupling performance and physical clearance may differ slightly by model, particularly in older systems.

Pricing and Availability

The 7Artisans M 35mm f/2.8 is available now for $428. It is offered in Leica M mount as well as a version compatible with Leica Thread Mount (L39) systems, with distribution through the company’s official store and authorized retailers.

Image credits: 7Artisans