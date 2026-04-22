7Artisans Launches Vintage-Inspired 35mm f/2.8 for Leica M and L39 Mount

Kate Garibaldi

A side-by-side image shows a Leica film camera with a lens attached on the left, and a close-up of a black 7Artisans 35mm f/2.0 camera lens on the right, displaying its aperture and focus markings.

7Artisans has introduced a new compact prime lens for rangefinder shooters, the M 35mm f/2.8, designed for both Leica M and Leica Thread Mount (L39) systems. Priced at $428, the lens leans into a classic design philosophy while incorporating modern optical refinements in a notably small and lightweight form.

A Compact Take on a Classic 35mm Perspective

The 35mm focal length has long been considered a standard for everyday photography, offering a natural field of view that balances subject and environment. With a 61.8-degree angle of view on full-frame cameras, the 7Artisans M 35mm f/2.8 is positioned as a versatile option for street photography, travel, and general use.

The lens features a maximum aperture of f/2.8, which is more modest than faster primes but contributes to its compact size and portability. While not designed primarily for extreme low-light work, the aperture remains usable across a range of lighting conditions while maintaining a slim profile suited to rangefinder setups.

Buy the 7Artisans M 35mm F2.8 Lens for Leica M / L39 new on B&HBuy the 7Artisans M 35mm F2.8 Lens for Leica M / L39 used on KEH.com

Vintage Design Meets Modern Construction

Visually, the lens draws clear inspiration from classic rangefinder optics, echoing designs from Leica’s earlier lineup. Its all-metal construction and compact proportions give it a distinctly vintage feel, while a blacked-out finish offers a more contemporary aesthetic compared to traditional silver lenses.

At just 3.5 ounces (88 grams) and approximately 1.1 inches (28 millimeters) in length, the lens is designed to stay unobtrusive on camera. Its small footprint makes it particularly well-suited for photographers who prioritize portability and minimalism.

Despite its size, the lens maintains a solid build quality, with a metal body that reflects its retro-inspired design language. It uses a 34mm filter thread and includes both a larger hood for flare reduction and a smaller hood that can function as a protective bumper.

Close-up of a 7Artisans 35mm f/2.8 camera lens with aperture and focus markings visible on the black metal body, showing its detailed mechanical construction.

A close-up view of a black camera lens with white aperture and distance markings, set against a white background; part of the lens body is cut away to reveal internal mechanical components.

Four views of a vintage black and silver rangefinder camera displayed against a plain gray background, showing the camera from the front, back, top-side angle, and bottom-side angle.

Optical Design and Rendering

The M 35mm f/2.8 is built around a seven-element, five-group optical structure based on a double Gauss design. This classic configuration is paired with modern coatings intended to improve contrast and reduce flare compared to older lenses built on similar principles.

7Artisans positions the lens as balancing sharpness with a more traditional rendering style. The goal is not purely clinical performance, but an image character that retains some of the qualities associated with vintage optics, while still delivering consistent detail across the frame.

The lens uses a seven-blade aperture with a range from f/2.8 to f/22, allowing for flexibility in depth of field and exposure control.

A grid of six camera lenses in different modes: Lens Only, Lens with Ultra-thin UV Filter, Lens Cap On, Lens with Large Hood, Lens with Small Hood, and Lens with Large Hood and Cap On.

Two versions of a Leica camera shown from above: the left is the M-mount version, and the right is the ColumnML39 M-ring version, each with distinct control dials and top layouts.

Manual Focus and Rangefinder Integration

As expected for a lens in this category, the M 35mm f/2.8 is manual focus only. It is fully rangefinder-coupled, offering focusing from 2.3 feet (0.7 meters) to infinity on Leica M mount bodies. On some L39 cameras, coupling may begin at approximately 3.3 feet (one meter), depending on the specific camera design.

The lens is built with integrated M and L39 compatibility, eliminating the need for separate adapters and helping maintain focusing accuracy across supported systems.

Its compact design also minimizes viewfinder blockage, even when using the included lens hood, preserving a clear composing experience for rangefinder users.

A young woman with wavy hair and a white textured top leans against a greenhouse window, surrounded by green foliage and soft yellow flowers, gazing thoughtfully upward.

A person wearing sunglasses and a blue shirt stands with hands on their head in front of a sign that reads “NO OTHER CHOICE EIN FILM VON PARK CHAN-WOOK.”.

An elderly person with gray hair sits by a train window, resting their arms and head on the window ledge, gazing out at a snowy landscape with houses under a cloudy sky.

A large clock showing 10:10 hangs above a busy entrance, with people walking in and out. Outside, a red double-decker bus moves past the glass doors. The scene is urban and lively.

Designed for Portability and Everyday Use

One of the defining characteristics of the lens is its emphasis on portability. With its low weight and compact dimensions, it is designed to be carried effortlessly, making it ideal for long shooting days or travel scenarios.

The lens is also intended to function as both a practical tool and a tactile object. Its metal construction, compact form, and included accessories reflect a design approach that emphasizes physical interaction as much as image-making.

A black and white photo shows disassembled camera lens parts laid out on a table, including lens caps labeled "7Artisans," various rings, and other components arranged neatly.

Compatibility Across Rangefinder Systems

The 7Artisans M 35mm f/2.8 is compatible with a wide range of cameras beyond modern Leica M bodies. It can be used with Leica Thread Mount cameras, including classic Barnack models, as well as compatible rangefinders from brands such as Voigtländer, Canon, and others.It can also be adapted to many modern mirrorless cameras.

7Artisans notes that, due to variations between camera bodies, rangefinder coupling performance and physical clearance may differ slightly by model, particularly in older systems.

Pricing and Availability

The 7Artisans M 35mm f/2.8 is available now for $428. It is offered in Leica M mount as well as a version compatible with Leica Thread Mount (L39) systems, with distribution through the company’s official store and authorized retailers.

Buy the 7Artisans M 35mm F2.8 Lens for Leica M / L39 new on B&HBuy the 7Artisans M 35mm F2.8 Lens for Leica M / L39 used on KEH.com

Image credits: 7Artisans

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