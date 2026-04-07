Cosina’s Voigtländer Binoculars Borrow Tech, Style From Photo Lenses

Like numerous other lens makers, Cosina Voigtländer makes binoculars. Cosina brought its brand new Voigtländer Mod. Vienna binoculars to CP+ 2026, but they were lost in the shuffle of new photo gear and are only just now starting to launch in global markets. The new binoculars are very stylish, featuring some of the style and charm of Voigtländer’s beloved photo lenses.

The Voigtländer brand has existed for a very long time, much longer than photography. Founded in Vienna in 1756 by Johann Christoph Voigtländer, the company got its start making mathematical, mechanical, and optical equipment. While the company’s complete history, including its very early start in photography in 1840, is beyond the scope of this story. But the point is that Voigtländer has been an important and influential optical maker for a very long time. Since 1999, Voigtländer-branded photo and optical products have been made by the Japanese company, Cosina.

Cosina makes a lot of Voigtländer photo lenses, including for M, E, Z, RF, Z, and Micro Four Thirds cameras these days, plus some older SLR-mount lenses. With the new Voigtländer Mod. Vienna binoculars, the company promises to “open a new chapter in observation.” While the company has made binoculars before, for many years, these are Cosina’s first foray into Voigtländer-branded binoculars.

The Voigtländer Mod. Vienna binocular series features six models, ranging from the 8×25 set to the 10×42. All six binoculars feature an apochromatic design, like many of Voigtländer’s photographic lenses. And like Voigtländer APO lenses, the binoculars feature the company’s classic, colorful APO logo with red, green, and blue stripes.

Beyond sharing optical technology with Voigtländer’s photo lenses, the new binoculars also have a very similar aesthetic to the company’s primes, including a classic style and heavy use of silver accents. Clearly, part of the idea here is for Cosina to capitalize on the Voigtländer name and its popularity among photographers.

It’s not unusual at all for well-known lens manufacturers to put their optical prowess to work in other domains. Leica makes a lot of binoculars, for example, including the stylish new Ultravid White Ocean binoculars that cost nearly $2,600. Last year, Fujifilm unveiled stabilized high-magnification binoculars, following Nikon’s lead from late 2024.

Voigtländer’s new binoculars start at 399 euros and range up to 899, which is about $462 to $1,040 at current exchange rates. So far, they have not been listed for sale in the United States, so final retail pricing may vary.

Image credits: Cosina Voigtländer