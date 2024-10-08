Nikon Brings Its Advanced Optical Tech to New Stabilized Binoculars

Nikon’s new Stabilized binocular series promises a clear and stable view of distant objects, leveraging the company’s optical and image stabilization expertise and technology.

The Nikon Stabilized binocular series comprises two models, 10x and 12x binoculars. Each promises to reduce vibrations caused by hand movements by approximately 80%, ensuring that users can easily and comfortably view far-away subjects, like wildlife or distant landmarks.

“Recently there has been a surge in popularity for stabilized binoculars, and Nikon’s expertise in optics uniquely positions us to give all types of customers an extremely appealing option,” says Jeff Abler, VP of Sales and Nikon Professional Services, Nikon Inc.

The Stabilized 10×25 S weighs just 405 grams (14.3 ounces) without the pair of AA batteries required for the stabilization feature, while the Stabilized 12×25 S is 395 grams (13.9 ounces). When folded, the two binoculars are around 100 millimeters (four inches) long and 89 millimeters (3.5 inches) wide.

The 10 and 12 times magnification binoculars offer a 94-meter (283-foot) and 79-meter (236-foot) field of view at 914 meters (1,000 yards), so they should help users track distant objects, like birds and other animals. Both models can focus as closely as three meters (9.8 feet).

As for stabilization, the feature remains active for up to 60 minutes before automatically shutting off to save battery life, ensuring that users can continually use the binoculars without much hassle. A pair of standard AA batteries delivers up to 12 hours of use.

Nikon says its new binoculars are comfortable and easy to use. They feature a large central focusing knob for precise focus adjustments and adjustable eyecups that work well even when wearing glasses. Both models’ interpupillary adjustment distance ranges from 56 to 75 millimeters, so they should work well for most users.

Like Nikon’s VR-equipped lenses, the Stabilized 10×25 S and 12x25S binoculars utilize optical image stabilization technology. This means that elements inside the binoculars are precisely moved to counteract unwanted shakes and vibrations during use. Further, multilayer lens coatings, like what Nikon uses for its photographic lenses, help reduce glare and reflections, ensuring a crisp, high-contrast image through the binoculars.

Pricing and Availability

The Nikon Stabilized 10x25S and 12×25 S models will be available in early November for a suggested retail price of $639.95 and $649.95, respectively.

Image credits: Nikon