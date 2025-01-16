Fujifilm’s New Binoculars Have Image Stabilized 16x and 20x Magnification

Jaron Schneider

A person with curly hair wearing a plaid shirt is looking through binoculars. They are standing outdoors with a blurred background of autumn foliage.

It’s easy to look at Fujifilm and only see cameras and lenses but the company has its hands in other pots, too. For example, it has a series of binoculars that start as low as $230 and get as high as more than $1,000. Its new TS-L2040 is at the top of that range thanks to its powerful zoom and built-in electronic stabilization.

Fujifilm announced two binoculars in the Techno-Stabi line, the aforementioned 20x magnification TS-L2040 as well as the 16x TS-L1640. Primarily designed for bird watchers, Fujifilm says they are also a good fit for general use cases, too. Among Fujifilm’s entire line, these two new options are designed to combine the clarity and performance of its flagship Techno-Stabi TS-X1440 with the lighter weight, more compact form factor of the likes of the TS12x28WP.

The result is binoculars that are smaller and about 34% lighter than the flagship model. They both measure 7.3 x 4.8 x 2.8 inches (185.5 x 122 x 72 mm) and weigh approximately 30 ounces.

A man and woman are birdwatching in a forest. The woman, wearing a plaid jacket, looks through binoculars, while the man in a blue beanie and brown jacket holds his binoculars, gazing upward. The background features tall trees.

Both the new binoculars feature a 40mm objective lens diameter which allows more light into the binocular, which Fujifilm says results in 39% brighter views than the aforementioned TS12x28WP, which is why they are several hundred dollars more expensive. The two binoculars feature extra-low dispersion (ED) glass with Fujinon EBC Multicoatings, alongside phase correction coated prisms that it says produce superior clarity, color fidelity, and reduced lens flare, especially in challenging lighting conditions.

To put the magnification a user can expect into more easily understood terms, objects viewed through the TS-L1640 and TS-L2040 that are 160 feet or 200 feet away, respectively, will look as though they’re a mere 10 feet away.

A person with short gray hair, seen from above, holds binoculars up to their eyes. They are wearing a dark jacket, and the background is a blurred, sandy terrain.

Both the TS-L1640 and TS-L2040 are IPX7 waterproof (can be submerged in up to one meter of water for up to 30 minutes).

The real selling point of these new binoculars isn’t just the magnification but the built-in stabilization — a feature also found in the flagship TS-X1440 binoculars. Fujifilm says that when looking through high-magnification binoculars like these, small movements can appear extreme on the other end, which makes for unpleasant and shaky views. To help, Fujifilm added plus and minus three degrees of electronic stabilization capability into both binoculars. The company says that when combined with the ergonomic design, these will make the binoculars easier to use and allow them to portray high clarity and detail.

A person holding binoculars with both hands, surrounded by fallen autumn leaves on the ground. The individual is wearing a brown long-sleeved shirt, and the binoculars are branded with Fujinon.

Electronic stabilization doesn’t come without a cost, though, and that is in the form of power from two AAA batteries. Fujifilm says that these will allow for up to 30 hours of continuous use which includes the use of an auto-off function.

A person with curly hair, wearing a plaid shirt, looks through binoculars in a lush, leafy area. The surroundings are filled with greenery and hints of autumn colors. The sky is overcast.

Fujifilm’s new binoculars will be available to purchase starting January 31, 2025, for $1,199.95 for the TS-L1640 and $1,299.95 for the TS-L2040.

Image credits: Fujifilm

