Cosina Unveils Pair of Impressively Compact Voigtländer M-Mount Lenses

Jeremy Gray

Four camera lenses are arranged in a row on a white background, with two lenses in silver and two in black. The lenses are compact and have visible focus and aperture markings.

Cosina made an early splash at what is sure to be a very exciting CP+2026 show by showcasing three new Voigtländer lenses, binoculars, and a new UV filter. The two lenses this story focuses on are the pair of new Cosina Voigtländer VM-mount primes, the APO-Skopar 75mm f/2.8 and the APO-Lanthar 90mm f/4 Close Focus.

Designed for Leica M-mount, Voigtländer’s new “Voigtländer M-mount” lenses occupy an interesting niche in Voigtländer’s VM lens lineup. The company already makes 75mm and 90mm VM-mount primes, the Nokton Vintage Line 75mm f/1.5 Aspherical, the APO-Ultron 90mm f/2, and the APO-Skopar 90mm f/2.8 VM. In both cases, the new manual-focus primes are slower than Cosina’s existing Voigtländer offerings. In a world where companies seemingly can’t make fast lenses fast enough, it’s notable that a company is prioritizing compact, lightweight designs over ultra-fast apertures.

These new lenses are definitely compact and lightweight, too. Although Cosina has not fully unveiled its new lenses, which means no real-world sample shots to share, the company has shared specifications and high-level features. The APO-Skopar 75mm f/2.8 VM-mount, available in silver and black finishes, is a mid-telephoto lens featuring an apochromatic design that promises to minimize axial chromatic aberrations to “near-zero levels.” The lens promises high image quality through its seven-element, six-group design and 10-bladed aperture diaphragm.

Two Voigtländer APO-SKOPAR 75mm F2.8 VM-mount camera lenses, one silver and one black, are displayed side by side on a dark background. Text in the image describes the product and its specifications.

Perhaps most impressively, the lens is just 44 millimeters (1.7 inches) long and weighs just 191 grams (6.7 ounces) despite its metal design. The lens has a maximum diameter of just 54 millimeters (2.1 inches), and it accepts 43mm filters.

Two Voigtländer APO-SKOPAR 75mm F2.8 VM-mount camera lenses, one silver and one black, are displayed side by side on a dark background with white text labeling the product.

In contrast, the Voigtländer Nokton Vintage Line 75mm f/1.5 Aspherical weighs 350 grams (12.3 ounces) and is 63 millimeters (2.5 inches) long.

The other new VM-mount lens, the Voigtländer APO-Lanthar 90mm f/4 Close Focus, also promises an apochromatic design, as its name suggests. However, what makes this lens special, besides its relatively compact and lightweight design, which helps minimize frame vignetting when using an optical rangefinder, is its close-focusing capabilities.

Two Voigtländer APO-LANTHAR 90mm F4 VM-mount camera lenses, one silver and one black, are placed side by side on a dark surface. White text labels their model and features in the top left corner.

The lens has a minimum focusing distance of just 0.5 meters (1.6 feet), rather than the 0.7 meters (2.3 feet) typical of rangefinder-coupled lenses. The lens has a click stop at the 0.7m rangefinder coupling point, Cosina says. While this close-focusing capability may not be useful on optical rangefinders, it is useful on an EVF-equipped one, like the Leica M EV1. It is also a useful feature for those who use VM-mount lenses with their mirrorless cameras via Voigtländer’s numerous adapters.

A person adjusts the focus ring on a silver Voigtländer APO-LANTHAR 90mm F4 Close Focus VM-mount camera lens, with product details displayed on the left side of the image.

The APO-Lanthar 90mm f/4 Close Focus lens has eight elements in seven groups and a 10-bladed aperture diaphragm. The lens weighs 235 grams (8.3 ounces) and is just 54.8 millimeters (under 2.2 inches) long. It accepts 43mm front filters. Like the new 75mm prime, this new 90mm lens also comes in silver and black.

As of now, Cosina is showing its new Voigtländer VM-mount lenses off at CP+2026 as prototypes, but they should be officially released soon.

Image credits: Cosina Voigtländer

