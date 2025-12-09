Leica’s Beautiful New Binoculars Will Set You Back

Leica Sports Optics, which makes the legendary photo company’s binoculars, spotting scopes, and weapon sights, announced a pair of new Leica Ultravid White Ocean binoculars. The 7×42 binoculars are designed to be a powerful and elegant companion for people’s luxurious outdoor adventures, especially those on the ocean.

“With 7x optical magnification, these binoculars guarantee a steady image — even in rough seas,” Leica promises. “The 42mm objective lens diameter offers brightness at dusk, and the 140 meter / 460 foot field of view allows a wide overview of events at sea and on land.”

These are not the first Leica Ultravid binoculars to arrive this year, joining super-colorful Compact 8×20 and 10×25 binoculars launched in March. Compared to those vibrant, smaller binoculars, Leica’s new Ultravid White Ocean binoculars opt for a subtle, understated style. The binoculars combine white leather with high-gloss stainless steel, which Leica says delivers a “stylish aesthetic.”

“These marine binoculars feel at home on any yacht deck, every terrace by the sea, and in every coastal town,” Leica says. The binoculars ship with a color-matched genuine leather carrying strap and folding pouch. The foldable pouch wraps around the binoculars like a cloth, then shuts with magnets.

Beyond the colorful Ultravid models introduced earlier this year, the new Leica Ultravid White Ocean joins models with 20mm, 25mm, 32mm, and 50mm object lens diameters. All of them promise a clear image, even in backlit scenes with high contrast, but all deliver a different blend of performance and portability. All of the models, including the new ones, have variable eyecups so they can be used by those wearing spectacles and sunglasses. All Leica Ultravid binoculars also include water-repellent AquaDura coating on the outer lenses, which is especially important when using them on the water.

Like all Leica products, the Ultravid White Ocean binoculars are built using premium materials and come with a price tag to match. The Leica Ultravid White Ocean 7×42 binoculars are available today at all Leica Stores, the Leica Online Store, and through authorized retailers. The retail price is $4,499. Those who want Leica optics and 7×42 binoculars can opt for the standard black Leica 7×42 Ultravid HD-Plus binoculars, which are available now for $2,569.

Image credits: Leica