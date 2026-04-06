Chuck Norris’ Family Warns of AI-Generated Images of After His Death

The family of Chuck Norris has urged fans not to trust or share AI-generated images circulating online following his death.

Norris, the martial arts champion who rose to fame through 1980s action films such as Missing in Action and the long-running Walker, Texas Ranger, died on March 19 at the age of 86. Following his death in Hawaii last month, fake AI-generated images of the actor began spreading widely online. According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, his family is now asking fans not to share or believe such content.

In a statement posted on Norris’ official Instagram account, the family addressed the issue directly. They criticized the circulation of AI-generated videos and images that appeared after his death.

“We are aware that since Chuck’s passing, there have been a number of AI-generated videos and posts circulating online that contain false and misleading information regarding the circumstances of his passing, his health history, and who was present,” the family writes on social media.

The statement continues: “These claims are entirely untrue. This includes fabricated reports of past medical issues, as well as false narratives surrounding family relationships.”

The family did not identify specific AI-generated images and videos. However, after Norris’ death, AI-generated images purporting to show scenes from his funeral circulated online. The pictures depicted well-known actors — including Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jackie Chan, Bruce Willis, and Mel Gibson — gathered around a casket at an alleged memorial service for Norris.

“We kindly ask that you do not believe or share any information unless it comes directly from the Norris family or an official family representative,” Norris’ family says in the statement. “Thank you for your understanding and for continuing to keep our family in your thoughts and prayers.”

AI-generated content has become a growing concern for public figures. Tom Hanks previously warned that an ad appearing to feature him was in fact a deepfake. Scarlett Johansson also took legal action after an app used her likeness and name in an advertisement without her consent. The ad, posted by an image-generating app called “Lisa AI: 90’s Yearbook & Avatar,” used real footage of Johansson to create a manipulated clip.

Lawmakers have also begun addressing the issue. In 2024, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed two laws designed to protect actors and performers from unauthorized AI replicas of their likeness or voice being used without consent.

Image credits: Header photo licensed via Depositphotos.