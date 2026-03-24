UGreen’s Two New Thunderbolt 5 Docks Power Pro Creative Workflows

UGreen has announced the Maxidok 17-in-1 and 10-in-1 Thunderbolt 5 docks, a significant expansion to the company’s Thunderbolt 5 product portfolio. The pair of new docks promises to give professional creators the ports, performance, and multi-display support they require in demanding workflows.

The larger of the two new docks, the UGreen Maxidok 17-in-1, features a slot for installing an M.2 NVMe SSD (up to 8TB), supports 120Gbps data transfers via Thunderbolt 5, and delivers 240 watts of total power. It is the most performant Thunderbolt 5 dock in UGreen’s growing lineup, and the company says it is built for “extreme, high-load workflows.”

The dock is built from an aluminum-zinc alloy and includes advanced thermal management and circuit protection to remain reliable under sustained use.

The Maxidok 17-in-1 supports single 8K or dual 6K display output on Apple’s latest Macs, including MacBook and desktop models, and single or dual 8K output on compatible Windows devices.

The array of ports is extensive. There are two downstream Thunderbolt 5 USB-C ports and a single upstream Thunderbolt 5 port on the back. There are also rear headphone and mic jacks, three USB-A ports (10 Gbps), a Gigabit Ethernet (2.5 GbE) jack, DisplayPort 2.1, and a power cable port.

The front features a trio of 10Gbps USB-C ports, SD and TF card slots, a power button, and a combo audio jack.

The Maxidok 10-in-1 makes many of the same promises, including the 120Gbps transfer speeds and multi-display support. The smaller dock removes three 10Gbps USB-C ports, the audio ports, and the M.2 NVMe SSD slot. It also cuts the power supply from 240 to 120 watts, reduces the SD card reader speed from 312 MB/s to 170 MB/s, and swaps in a slower 1 GbE Ethernet jack.

While the new Thunderbolt Maxidok models are built for users with different workflow demands, they each make the same general promises. They are designed to help users keep their workspace organized, powered, and versatile while also expanding the functionality of their connected computer, whether it’s a Mac or a PC.

Pricing and Availability

The UGreen Maxidok 17-in-1 Thunderbolt 5 Docking Station is available now for $389.99, a $110 launch discount versus its $499.99 MSRP. The 10-in-1 version is $249.99, a $50 launch savings.

Image credits: UGreen