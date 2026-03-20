TTArtisan Wants You to Pay $400 to Beta Test Its Folding Instant Camera

At CP+ 2025, TTArtisan, best known for its lenses, unveiled that it was developing its first-ever camera, a retro-inspired folding Instax instant camera. The TTArtisan 203T is finally nearing release, but TTArtisan’s approach to the launch is strange.

The company shared an unboxing video today that shows more about how the foldable instant camera works and what photographers can expect in terms of build quality.

The camera uses Fujifilm Instax mini film and features a 75mm f/3.5 Cooke lens (equivalent to 50mm in a 35mm format). Its lens sports a leaf shutter with a shutter speed as fast as 1/300 second, and it is a manual focus instant camera.

However, the fully mechanical TTArtisan 203T folding instant camera, as interesting as it looks, is being launched to market in an unusual way. Rather than a typical retail release, TTArtisan is doing a paid “beta” program.

Photographers sign up for a chance to pay $400 for a “beta” TTArtisan 203T camera, and the color they receive is random, so it could be black, red, orange, or blue. The camera can only be returned or exchanged for “quality issues,” and no non-quality returns or exchanges are accepted. TTArtisan says it will send out private purchase codes to selected beta buyers next Friday, March 27.

An invite-only purchase program is not itself unusual, but for it to essentially be a beta program where someone pays $400 for a camera without any choice of color is a high ask.

“Looks cool, and I wish I could support this. Fyi, the price point for the privilege of beta testing your product is 50% higher than buying a fuji instax in Canada. There is no way I can support this kind of approach. If you want qualified feedback on the function of the product and awesome results to share in your marketing, get professionals or influencers on board who know what they’re doing,” comments Canadian photographer and videographer Josh Laverty.

It’s an odd choice, and it begs the question: if the TTArtisan 203T has a beta purchase program, how far is the camera from a proper, final retail release? Further, if being a beta tester comes with a $400 price tag, what will the camera cost for everyone else whenever it launches?

In any event, the TTArtisan 203T beta program is now open for sign-ups. Signing up requires photographers to answer a few questions about their experience as well, including whether they are experienced with manual lenses and rangefinder focusing, have ever used a folding/bellows camera, and understand the exposure triangle. The company also wants to know if photographers are active on social media, presumably for marketing purposes. There are a lot of hoops to jump through to buy a beta camera.

Image credits: TTArtisan